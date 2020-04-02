Acorn TV to Launch in the UK on April 29 – Deadline

AMC Networks' North American streaming service Acorn TV will launch in the UK on April 29.

Acorn will be priced at £ 4.99 ($ ​​6.20) a month or £ 49.99 per year, making it the same price as Apple TV +, but cheaper than BritBox, Disney +, and Netflix, which are all £ 5.99 a month.

The streamer will be full of originals, including the Sly Fox Productions detective drama Queens of mystery, contemporary series like the BBC Keeping the faithand archive programs like ITV Foyle's war.

"The UK has a long tradition of producing world-class drama and mystery, which is why we are delighted to present so many popular and award-winning shows in one place," said Acorn CEO Matthew Graham. "As one of the best values ​​on television, Acorn TV will be an excellent complement to the broadcast options of British consumers."

Acorn has 1 million subscribers in the US. USA