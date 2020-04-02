A new record number of 6.6 million people apply for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic (update)

As we move forward for another week dealing with this pandemic, more Americans have applied for unemployment, producing another record number of unemployment claims.

According to ABC News, on Thursday, the US Department of Labor. USA released data showing the number of Americans who have applied for unemployment, and the number has now grown to 6,648,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only raised health problems as the day passes, but also financial concerns, as many companies that do not identify as essential remain closed. Cities across the country continue to demand that everyone continue to be socially estranged, and some cities are directing residents to shelter-in-place in hopes of stopping the spread of the virus.

Data from the Department of Labor shows that the service industry, followed by accommodation and food services, were the most affected by the pandemic. Healthcare / social care, manufacturing, retail, and construction are other industries that have also been hit hard.

Like us previously The first round reported last week that around 3.28 million people had filed for unemployment. This week, more than 3 million more people have submitted, breaking last week's record.

Source: https://abcnews.go.com/Business/record-66-million-americans-file-unemployment-amid-coronavirus/story?id=69933811,amp;cid=social_twitter_abcn

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94