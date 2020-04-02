A + E Networks Head of Advertising Sales Peter Olsen Discusses Upfronts Affected by COVID 19 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLa074e44dff815ffb7c9039b592240b1111% %MINIFYHTMLa074e44dff815ffb7c9039b592240b1112%

As COVID-19 shakes up the television business, a sales chief believes it may be a good time to end the May fronts and move on to a model year-round. Most big brands already do: The historic May / September television season has been linked to the launch of new car models.

The Up News Info spoke to Peter Olsen, EVP Ad Sales at A + E Networks, about the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and how his company is communicating with advertisers rather than a traditional advance this year. A + E channels, from A&E to Lifetime and History, have interrupted the production of some of their series, such as American pickers. However, the company has new episodes ready to fill the gaps until production returns and is still airing many premieres of current shows. LIVEPD will return tomorrow after being paused.

DEADLINE: His live performance in advance was scheduled for March 25 and was canceled along with the rest. What do you do instead

OLSEN When we made the decision not to perform the physical event, we began to discuss what we could do. At first, the plans were a little more complicated. We go into agencies and organize things to make it interactive. Now it has been simplified to a 30 minute tape. We have the ability to send a little more than a slide or personalized proposal within an application that we use, so it is somewhat personalized according to the client and their situation. We ship it to hundreds of clients and partner agencies.

It is as simple as a link that someone looks at. There is some responsive interactivity, but the interactivity part is more muted than the original plan. We realize that people's lives are overturned. Paul Buccieri, president of the A + E Networks group, speaks. There is a reel. There are several of our talents on the tape making programming announcements. It's like a very condensed version of what would have been live on stage. What would have been a single night or a week is now a three or four week process. We started sending the videos this week. It has not been determined when the recorded presentations will be made public.

DEADLINE: What is in the A + E presentation?

OLSEN We want to emphasize brands clearly and directly. On where things are. A&E is really focused on first-rate experiences, like PD live, which is very popular. In Lifetime, there is a heavier shift to movies, and in History, a shift to documentary storytelling. Fortunately, we have no sports or news.

We will also highlight corporate social responsibility. Many brands are launching public service announcements and we are highlighting the history we have regarding social responsibility. A mix of content and action that reaches 90 million homes. In some cases, we place them instead of where the ads would have been delivered. It is a service for viewers and keeps brands in front of viewers in a good way.

DEADLINE: What is the impact of the coronavirus on its advertisers?

OLSEN What we are realizing is that, depending on the client, we are talking with some in very affected categories, but others are in the usual business mode, have discussions, move forward, analyze plans.

Clearly, there is a lot of distress in the economy, certain categories are trying to get off the air in the short term. They seek to produce more appropriate creative messages. The worst affected categories are retail, restaurants, film studios and travel.

There are also longer-term concerns about affected supply chains and the economy as a whole. The issues: Everyone who is forced to stay home, locations that are temporarily closed, and supply chains, plus the overall economy, are different by category. Some brands actually fell short when demand increased and also asked to remove the ads until they got stuck in inventory again.

There will be a financial blow for everyone and the longer it lasts, the harder it will be. It is an economic reality. The good news is that we were on very solid economic ground before the COVID crisis hit and there is no reason to believe that we will not recover. It will only take time. The other good news is that television is seen as the most effective way to send messages to consumers.

DEADLINE: How do you think the current outage could, or should, affect upfronts in the coming years?

OLSEN This is only an opinion. The odds of the typical initial process in which marketers get their quotes around May 1 seems really challenging. Perhaps it is wise to pause. Most companies have a fiscal calendar, so negotiations from November to December are much more aligned with customer plans.

In our networks, some programs are going up and others going back. I don't think it's uniform across the board. Some shows are taking place, others are closing.

A calendar year in advance is better aligned with companies. If you think about it, it might be a time to change the industry calendar to what makes the most sense in the long run. The initial advantage was the appearance of new car models, which dates back 70 years. Think about it. Now the cars run all year. Not a great reason for the fall release.

There is no formal dialogue on the initial topic. Every year, there are the traditional fronts. Customers spend money and then disperse. Some are done early and more are done later. It is not completely clean, it is a challenge to achieve even in normal times.