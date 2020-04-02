A benefit for MusiCares airs this month – Deadline

A special celebrating the successful work of pop and country music giant Kenny Rogers, who died in late March, will air on CMT.

The show tilts on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 PM ET / PT on CMT and will repeat on MTV Live at 8:00 PM ET / PT on April 10 and again on CMT at 12:00 PM ET / PT. April 11.

The tribute will feature virtual presentations and interviews from Rogers' friends and collaborators, including Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and plus. They will all be filmed directly from their homes and mixed together with stock photos, interviews and rare performances, with clips and comments from Rogers himself.

"Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations, and timeless appeal, and we are honored to honor his legacy," said Margaret Comeaux, executive vice president and vice president of production, music, and events for CMT. "Particularly in these turbulent times, we will stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to unite us and inspire us to support those in the music community who need it most."

During the special, fans will have the opportunity to honor Rogers' life and donate directly to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, established to provide critical funds directly to the thousands of music creators and industry professionals in greatest need. derived from the coronavirus pandemic. Half of all funds raised will go directly to the Nashville country community.

"The resistance and strength of the country music community is moving," said Debbie Carroll, vice president of health and human services for MusiCares. “Our deepest thanks to the Rogers and CMT family for designating MusiCares as the beneficiary of this broadcast. Your support will help the thousands of music professionals who need assistance with rent, utilities, food and other basic needs. I am proud to call Nashville home and I am very fortunate to be a member of this community. "

Viewers can support CMT's efforts by visiting musicares.org/kennyrogers Y texting KENNYCARES at 41444 during the broadcast to contribute. Members of the music industry and who need help, visit musicares.org.

"Our most sincere thanks to CMT and the heritage of Kenny Rogers for supporting MusiCares during these unprecedented times," said Steve Boom, president of MusiCares. “Broadcast donations will benefit thousands of music makers and industry professionals who desperately need help. Kenny was very philanthropic throughout his life, and that legacy lives on. "

Rogers has a celebrated history with CMT and was honored in 2015 as "Artist of a Lifetime" during CMT's Artist of the Year ceremony. In 2005, he collaborated with his close friend Lionel Richie for an episode of CMT Crossroads and also appeared alongside Dolly Parton on CMT 100 Greatest Duets. " sing "Islands in the Stream", which was ranked # 1 on the prestigious CMT list. The 1983 hit, written by the Bee Gees, peaked at number 1 on the Billboard pop and country charts, and was certified platinum the same year.