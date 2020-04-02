50 Cent drags Jim Jones in response to possible early release from Tekashi69 prison

Instagram

While the rapper & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He chooses not to name names in his Instagram post, it is assumed that he is talking about Jim as a user comments: & # 39; No Jim again Fif. Little brother.

Up News Info –

Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) May be released from prison on Wednesday, April 1 if New York prosecutors do not object to the judge's recommendation on concerns about the coronavirus. 50 cents He learned of the news and immediately took to his Instagram account to evaluate it while apparently aiming for Jim Jones in the process.

The "Power"The actor / creator shared a screenshot from Tekashi's old Instagram Live after he was released from prison for an unrelated case." Now, associate1, he will have to tell everyone how he was on the tape in court talking on the phone with Mel, to rape super duper shortly but the feds never picked him up because he is doing his job Informant Confidential, "so Fif captioned him.

%MINIFYHTMLd286514a7cd10cdb6e78d9e8080eaeb411% %MINIFYHTMLd286514a7cd10cdb6e78d9e8080eaeb412%

<br />

While the rapper didn't mention names in the post, Fif was supposed to be talking about Jim. "No Jim again Fif. Little brother," wrote one of his followers in the comment section. Another added: "He is talking about Jim Jones, also known as Jimmy Neutron, also known as Jenny Jones."

Fiddy referenced the phone call that was played in court, presenting Mel Murda telling Jim that he would "rape super dumb" 6ix9ine. "There's not much I can really do unless I walk around with 100 armed values ​​all day," Mel said in the audio.

It wasn't long before Jim realized the apparent rejection and responded on his own. "Melly said she was doing super good. You have to be on the lookout for this, so call the real ones so the rats come home and want to see the real idiots like go to jail," Jim wrote. He seemed to refer to Fiddy with the "real assumptions" and calling Tekashi "rats".

<br />

He went on to write, "Any shit needs to try to tarnish another man's name for personal gain it has to be shit, why else would my shit be so far away?"