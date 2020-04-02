50 Cent alleges Jim Jones is a government informant

The pending release of Tekashi 6ix9ine has rekindled the meat between 50 Cent and rapper Dipset Jim Jones: 50 says once again that Jones is a government informant.

"Now Guy 1 will have to tell everyone how he was on the tape in court on the phone with Mel, to rape super fool shortly, but the feds never picked him up because he's doing his job Informant confidential," he wrote along with A screenshot of the Tekashi 6ix9ine live stream.

50 is, of course, talking about the leaked phone call in which a person identified as "Individual-1,quot; was having a conversation with Jamel "Mel Murda,quot; Jones, telling him that 6ix9ine needs to be "raped,quot;.

"Individual-1,quot; seemed to be Jones.

Jones responded with a photo of Mel, and captioned the post.

"Melly said it was going really well," he wrote. You have to watch out for this, so call the real ones for the rats to come home and want to see real nighas go to jail, "he continued. Hoe, why else would I have my dick so down my throat hahaha pause?