5 stars who decided to leave Bollywood for alternative careers

Bollywood attracts millions of faces from different corners of the country every year. But the truth is that only a few manage to make the cut. Still less do they manage to cling to their stardom. An actor's career graph is nonlinear and unpredictable. Not all stars can bear the uncertain nature of this profession. Some realize that this is not what they want to do. And some have just run, so they change lanes.

Here we put together a list of few stars who left the rat race to pursue their passion elsewhere.

1. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna made his film debut in Barsaat in 1995. After being a part of such hits as Badshaah, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, Twinkle left the film industry in 2001. Twinkle is now a successful film producer. , interior design. designer, author and columnist for a newspaper.

2. Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan started their journey in 2004 with Dil Maange More. His work in films like Khoya Khoya Chand, Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile and 99 was highly appreciated. It seemed like she was here to stay. However, Soha decided to say goodbye to the big screen in 2015 after marrying actor Kunal Kemmu. Since then, he has found the writer in it and has written a book entitled The Dangers of Being Moderately Famous.



3. Dino Morea

Dino Morea began his career with modeling. Then he switched to Bollywood with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He rose to fame with the thriller Raaz. But his career didn't really take off. So the cunning actor decided to focus on the hospitality business. He now owns a chain of restaurants in Mumbai.

4. Preity Zinta

The latest Bollywood girl, the girl next door Preity Zinta, dabbled in Bollywood with Dil Se. He then appeared in several box office hits such as Veer Zaara, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya. Preity now owns the IPL Kings XI Punjab team and is a co-owner of the South African T20 Global League Stellenbosch Kings cricket team. Well done girl

5. Kumar Gaurav

Kumar Gaurav was touted as the next big hit after he made an impressive debut with Love Story in 1981. But his career soon reached a dead end. Instead of wasting his time at Bollywood, he decided to pursue an alternative career. He now owns a successful Maldives travel business.