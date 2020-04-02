44 UT Austin students test positive for coronavirus after spring break to Mexico – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The number of cases increased in 16 of the 28 original students reported on Tuesday.
Authorities said a group of about 70 people in their 20s took a charter plane to Cabo San Lucas about a week and a half ago. Some of the group members took commercial flights back to Texas, but it is unclear if any tested positive.
Authorities said those who tested positive are currently isolated, while the others are in quarantine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that residents do not travel unless they are for essential purposes.
"While Mexico was not under a federal travel notice at the time of its travel, residents of Austin-Travis County should follow CDC's travel recommendations that travelers should avoid all non-essential international travel. Leisure vacations of any kind are not considered essential, ”officials said in a new statement.
