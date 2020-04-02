& # 39; The Masked Singer: & # 39; White Tiger revealed as Rob Gronkowski

The White Tiger was eliminated from "The Masked Singer,quot; on Wednesday, and it was revealed that it was former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"I've always loved dancing and my dance moves were always unique and I always felt like I was never in rhythm, so when I was asked to do 'The Masked Singer', I knew I was inside." The NFL star said after being unmasked, "I wanted to do it." I wanted to learn to sing and I also wanted to learn to dance. "

The three-time Super Bowl winner said that some of his former teammates recognized his dance moves.

“One or two of my teammates contacted me like,‘ Dude, it's definitely you. I know your moves, I've seen those moves in the locker room many times, "said Gronkowski.

Gronkowski thanked the panel of judges for the fun experience.

"Thanks guys," he said. “I enjoyed every performance in front of you. I love you guys so much. I am very grateful to be here. Legends right in front of my eyes.