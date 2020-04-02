& # 39; The Masked Singer & # 39; Delivers Surgical Masks to New York Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

FOX

The FOX singing competition starring judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke has donated 10,000 N95 surgical masks to hospitals in the Big Apple.

Executives on the TV show FOX, which sees celebrities don elaborate costumes in an attempt to conceal their identity from the public and a panel of judges while listening to popular songs, have announced the promise, with the judge Ken jeong confirming the news on Twitter.

In a video shared on the show's official account on Wednesday, April 2020, he said, "Hello, this is Ken Jeong. Fox and The Masked Singer have purchased 10,000 FDA-approved N95 surgical masks."

"They arrived in New York yesterday and will be delivered to hospitals that urgently need equipment," he continued. "On behalf of everyone at The Masked Singer, we are sending all our love, thoughts, and best wishes to everyone affected by the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. Stay safe and healthy and I love you."

According to Fox News, funding for the masks came from a fund for an Emmy Awards season event this spring, which will no longer take place due to the global health crisis.

"The Masked Singer U.S.", also starring Jenny McCarthy, Nicole ScherzingerY Robin thicke As judges, it airs on Wednesdays on Fox.