& # 39; Perseverance and persistence & # 39;: an oral history of the Final Four race of Auburn 2019

The 2018-2019 Auburn basketball team did the improbable during March Madness by defeating the traditional blue-bloods of Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky on the way to their first Final Four appearance in the show's history. If it weren't for a controversial no-call on a double dribble against Virginia in the closing seconds, the Tigers could also have played in their first national basketball championship.

Auburn journalism students interviewed several people who watched the team's run to the Final Four from different perspectives. They provided an inside look at the preparation, moments and memories of four unforgettable weeks.

Those interviewed include assistant coach Wes Flanigan; players Bryce Brown, Chuma Okeke and Myles Parker; basketball sports information director Cody Voga; team leader Maddux Jeffreys; Auburn Network analyst (and former head coach) Sonny Smith; Jeff Goodman, analyst at Stadium Basketball Insider; Josh Vitale, Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser; Auburn Mayor Ron Anders; and fans Bob Broadway (class of 1991) and Lane Neumann (junior). Also included are quotes from press conferences and Bruce Pearl interviews.

This is that story, in his words.

Comments have been lightly edited for their length and clarity.

–

Somehow, the race to the Final Four started with a landslide loss at Kentucky. After losing their January meeting on a last-second miss shot at Auburn Arena, the Tigers were defeated at Rupp Arena, 80-53.

Myles Parker, guard (2018-present): We were tired of being pushed. We went out and were totally embarrassed on national television. Everyone went to the locker room completely embarrassed.

Chuma Okeke, forward (2017-2019): That Kentucky loss was embarrassing. We felt that we could go to their house and compete with them because we felt that we could beat them. After that game, we said, "We have to stop this game up and down," and that was it.

Cody Voga, associate director of athletic communication for men's basketball: We were hoping to compete in Kentucky and Coach Pearl told his team that if we want to show how far this program has gone, we have to do it at this stage. But we got there and it was over from the opening tip. That game was a good measure of saying, "Hey, we're pretty good, but we're not here yet and we have plenty of room to grow."

Ron Anders, Mayor of Auburn: I don't think there is any doubt that there were people from Auburn who thought the season would run out at the time. It's just a testament to Coach Pearl and his leadership skills and the character of the men on that show. Assistant coaches and players used it as a catalyst to go to a historic race and did not use it as a catalyst to sink the rest of the season.

Bryce Brown, guard (2015-2019): It was not a big concern. We found out later that it was one of our worst games of the season. We just wanted to improve the game and find out where we went wrong and then correct it.

Tom Hart, sports commentator for SEC Network: It may have been a thorn in Pearl's side, due to her relationship with John Calipari. Kentucky was elite and Auburn had yet to prove himself as an elite. Kentucky was packed with McDonald’s All-Americans and first-round picks: Auburn had a pair. On paper, Kentucky is who they are and they proved it on the court with that game at Rupp, a place where Auburn has struggled to win, historically. If you look at it hindsight and in hindsight, Kentucky proved to be frustrated – they were who Auburn wanted to be. They were elite players and an elite show, with decades and decades of success, historically. At the time, Kentucky had a full roster of players and boys in every position they could go to get buckets. From a stylistic point of view, Auburn was quite one-dimensional. Kentucky demonstrated throughout the season that they were multidimensional.

Maddux Jeffreys, Team Leader: Honestly going to Rupp that weekend, I thought we were going to win. We had a great game plan and even Bruce said it after his post-game interview: “I felt great this weekend; I thought we were going to win. "But it was a blessing in disguise because they exploited us, and I think it kind of established everyone's attitude, and then we recited 12 in a straight line.

–

The Tigers increased their confidence after the loss to Kentucky, and changed their season, in their next game, when Okeke shot a three-win triple in the closing seconds in Georgia.

Okeke Going into that game, me and some of the coaches worked to go through the same shooting move that I did. We were going to a home environment like Georgia and winning a game like that made us feel like we could win against any team in the country. That game gave us that confidence to go running.

Bruce Pearl, coach: The last move is a bit obvious. You have 3 seconds on the shot clock. It is a one touch possession. The only thing we did differently is that we turn to Chuma, who always comes in, with Samir, who is always on the side of the ball. He wanted the size of the catch in the sense that he wanted a guy like Chuma or Anfernee (McLeMore) to look at a smaller player for a clean look. He could have ripped and gone to the basket, but I said if you like your catch, shoot.

Josh Vitale, writer of the Auburn hit for the Montgomery Advertiser: That was a great shot. That was due to the 27-point loss at Kentucky, which was not a loss that makes you feel good. Going back and getting that shot from Chuma and winning that game along the way, it was like a deal, "OK, I think we'll be fine." That really started Auburn's career.

Parker That is the time of the season where we learned how to end the games. In the end we really got together because we went there without Malik (Dunbar). It was then that the entire team really came together.

Vogue: When Chuma Okeke came into that game winning 3 against Georgia, it was when everyone started to believe that we had a chance to do something special.

Anders: Winning a very difficult game on the road in the SEC is difficult to do. Coming out of a devastating main program loss in the conference would have made it difficult for us to finish the season as we did last season. So, psychologically, that victory gave Auburn, the players, the hope that they can get the season back on track.

–

Auburn closed the regular season by beating No. 5 Tennessee at Auburn Arena, 84-80.

Sonny Smith, color commentator, Auburn Sports Network: Ultra Major Tennessee has lived as a "power,quot; in basketball almost every year, and when you take down a team like Tennessee and you can do it the way we could, it's a sensational game both offensively and defensively. It launches a great line in your program and prepares you for better things.

Wes Flanigan, assistant coach: It was very important … for our boys and their mentality. I think they actually thought they were better than Tennessee. Even going back to the Maui game earlier, we played Duke and there wasn't a guy in our locker room who didn't think we could beat them. I don't think that team last year thought that any team was better than them in the country.

Jeffreys: He approached us in the spring and gave us a lot of confidence because the most important thing was the sowing. If I remember correctly, we were tied for fifth place. That victory mattered by sowing who we would play with in the SEC Tournament.

Vitale: Tennessee was obviously one of the best teams in the country at the time and Auburn played very well at home. Just to continue that kind of streak they were on, they had won three games in a row, they beat Alabama. Now you win a fourth in a row to finish the season. They got a lot of momentum going into the SEC Tournament. That is the key in basketball. It is not always the best or the most talented team in the country, it is the team that is better and is playing the best at the right time. That team started at that point, and Tennessee's victory was part of that.

Jeff Goodman, basketball expert for the stadium: Tennessee has one of the national players of the year, perhaps Zion's No. 2 with Grant Williams. They got professionals, they got (Admiral) Schofield, Jordan Bone. It was just one of those games again, you have Bruce beating his old team. Those are great for him, beating Tennessee, because while he won't say it, the way he went there was difficult for him. Because what he did was make Tennessee a kind of national power, and he's trying to do the same in Auburn. That was just one of those things like "I know I was wrong, but finally you guys got rid of me and this is what I'm doing here. I can beat you in Auburn."

Okeke That is a game that we really wanted to win because that was the school that BP (Bruce Pearl) came from, and they were also in the highest place in the country and they were a good team. Beating them in our house with our crowd was incredible. We were already in a run before that game as well, so that game gave us a boost to head to the SEC Tournament.

Brown: Beating Tennessee at that point in the season meant a lot to me. He let me know that we were improving as a team. It was senior night as well and an opportunity for them to get the SEC regular season title and we prevented them from doing so.

Parker We knew they had a lot at stake, so we wanted to be the team that took all of that away from them.

Lane Neumann, junior: It shows that you can beat anyone. Tennessee generally has a good program. I think that showdown showed that it's anyone's game when it comes to this. Sometimes only one shot is needed.

Bob Broadway, class of 1991: That was a great victory. Obviously, he took the SEC crown off Tennessee. I don't care what Bruce says, it means a little bit more to beat Tennessee. He trained there for several years and was very successful, so beating them was quite special.

–

In the SEC Tournament, the Auburn semi-final victory is remembered by a controversial uncalled for in a last-second shot by Andrew Nembhard of Florida.

Pearl: I told Bryce to foul Membhard when he was lifting the ball. I wanted a foul. Bryce waited until Nembhard got too close to the basket. If Nembhard was tied cleanly or there was any contact, they obviously passed it on, and we were lucky.

Vogue: From my point of view, I think we were trying to commit a foul before it went off, but it didn't happen.

Jeffreys: I think it did kill him, but it was before the shot, so he would have been shot twice instead of three. You cannot do anything against the referees. Yes, you can see the calls, but at the end of the day the referees are also human, so it happens.

Anders: I remember it was a no-call that followed Auburn's path. I will not apologize, if I am Auburn I would not apologize for that. During the rest of a season in which you play almost 40 games, you will have things for yourself and things against you.

Broadway It could be argued that the victory impacted. To me, they hadn't been calling that all game, so why would they call it then? They were letting the children play.

Brown: There's not much more to say than I guess he hurt us again in the Final Four.

–

Auburn dominated Tennessee in the SEC Tournament final, 84-64, to win his first SEC Tournament since 1985.

Brown: My reaction to that dominant victory was filled with emotion. I feel like that was a big turning point for us when we headed to the NCAA Tournament, which created momentum where no one in the nation could stop us.

Okeke That was probably the most fun I had in a game. We expected the game to be a dogfight, and we went out shooting, we were not missing anything. Our defense was good, and everything was on point to win that championship.

Parker We were confident, but we didn't know it was going to be that good. We had a very good scouting report on them.

Jeffreys: The team he feared the most in the tournament was Kentucky, and he was exploring the Kentucky-Tennessee game. Once Kentucky lost, I thought, "We're going to blow these guys up for what we did in Auburn, our confidence in every game and the style Tennessee played." They didn't do well against fast teams that fired 3s and that was our M.O. last year.

Anders: On a personal level, that was a special day. My brother and I and all our children spent the day with my father and we saw that game at his house. Finally, my dad would be gone less than two months later. So that was really the last time my father had his entire family with him watching a ball game, what we have done to him all his life and seeing Auburn destroy Tennessee was the icing on the cake.

Blacksmith: I had gotten used to it, to be honest. We were great at driving people away after we got the lead. You want your team to play their best at the end of a season, to make them better in the postseason game. Bruce Pearl had prepared his team just for that kind of situation. They were better conditioned, took advantage of foul situations and played tremendous basketball to win. Tennessee was very, very good. They had a combination of 3-point shooting and internal power play that most people don't have, and (Auburn) defended it extremely well.

Vogue: We got hot Everything we did on offense worked, we discovered it on defense, and every shot we made seemed to us to be coming in. Coach Pearl's message to the team before the game was that we had a chance to make history, as we & # 39; I only won a SEC Tournament title in 1985. So no matter who the opponent was, this was something we wanted to achieve.

–

In a way, it could be said that Auburn's career towards the NCAA Final Four began in March 2014, when the team named Bruce Pearl as their head coach three years after his shooting at Tennessee. The change in the atmosphere was evident.

Blacksmith: It made Auburn a school known around the world now, and especially nationally. It restored the pride of the basketball program and made it a money-making situation. It's been one of the best hires I've seen in a long time at a university.

Deer: Well, it was overnight. You have to consider where the Auburn program was. To be honest, there was little to no interest. Especially disappointing was the fact that they were playing in a new installation. He is one of the best in the SEC. There was no atmosphere. There was no power. Not everything is at the foot of the previous coaching staff. It was just as it was.

Vitale: The Tony Barbee era was so bad. There was not a very competitive team. Bruce Pearl obviously had his flaws, but he's been a consistent winner at every stop in his career, and getting a coach of that caliber only brought legitimacy to the show.

Good man: I was working with him on ESPN at the time, and I remember him telling me that Auburn's job was his and he was going to accept it. I looked at it and thought, "Really? Want Auburn? Auburn at the time was just as bad as it was in Power 5. I thought I was going to get that gig and make them competitive. Maybe they can make it to the NCAA Tournament one, maybe two every four years. It will be fun, they will be excited, but it is all about soccer. They will forget about basketball for the most part.

Anders: Just because of his sheer presence, Bruce changed the atmosphere of Auburn basketball. He was positive, happy to be here, exuded enthusiasm, and was very charismatic. So, he changed things immediately just because of who he is.

Deer: Bruce came in with this incredible amount of energy. He is a salesman at heart. He was selling the show, not just to recruits, but to the fan base. That interest exploded overnight, based solely on his energy. Then, when the team started winning games, in the style in which they played and their gestures on the sidelines, they sold the program nationally and became relevant nationally. It's very rare that something like this happens overnight, but it seems like it happened overnight with Bruce.

Broadway He arrived under a cloud of his situation in Tennessee. He arrived at the Rotary Club in Huntsville a few days after signing with Auburn. A woman who was not at the club stood up and asked about what happened in Tennessee. He stayed there and explained his faults for 10 minutes.

–

When Pearl started building her program at Auburn, she also started attracting the best recruits.

Pearl: I think the freshman team set the tone for what we've built. The list was physically challenged, but we kept fighting. What we did was establish that we were going to play hard and compete.

Vitale: Bruce Pearl always calls Austin Wiley the big piece, because he was the first royal recruit to be engaged. But he also made some incredibly smart signings with career men like Bryce Brown, Jared Harper, Horace Spencer, and Anfernee McLemore in particular. Those guys really built the foundation for a successful program. You need those guys to build success before you can get the big names.

Good man: I remember I covered the Peach Jam and I covered (Jared) Harper. I'm asking myself, "The little boy doesn't look really good. But he's perfect for Bruce, because he's an absolute killer." He was like a marginal child in the top 100. So they did a good job mixing it all up, with more highly recruited kids, and then getting some guys they evaluated. Mustapha Heron, although he didn't make a ton, gave them credibility.

Deer: There was no question when (Pearl) got the job, that's how they were going to be successful. He is a master recruiter, because he goes hand in hand with the sale. That is the basis for it. Then the next step is to bring those kids to campus and put the ball in their hands. The SEC has been, and will continue to be, one of the most athletic leagues in college basketball. You need top athletes to succeed every night. It also allowed him, by bringing those athletes to play the style he wanted to play, so all of that worked together to elevate them to the SEC rankings and lead them to the national rankings from the start.

Broadway We went from having a lot of players that nobody wanted, to having five-star players. Every year you see the level of talent improve. Now the players want to come to Auburn.

–

Auburn's run to the Final Four almost ended before it started. The Tigers barely held out to beat the State of New Mexico in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 78-77; the Aggies missed late free throws and missed a bell shot that would have won the game.

Pearl: The first game is the most difficult of all to win. The state of New Mexico was the most difficult game we played in the tournament. The only time I remember losing him almost like this was when we lost him in Jared's first year against Missouri, the first round of the SEC Tournament. And it was developing in the same way. It doesn't matter how many times you practice what you want to do in those situations, until you get to that moment, you don't know how you are going to react. Obviously we panicked and made our share of mistakes, which could have cost us the game. At the same time, we made enough really good plays against a really good team.

Vitale: That was a great wake up call. Auburn was one of the best teams in the country, they flew quite high. They led that game by a decent margin and then it all slipped away. They could very easily have lost that game late. I think going to the locker room after that game, I felt like they woke up a little bit.

Blacksmith: I felt relieved. I thought they were better than us. We were able to remove them and I thought after that … I had feelings of joy because I realized how far we had come, and how far it looked like we could go. Both teams played very hard and it was an incredible game to win.

Flanigan We knew that the state of New Mexico was really good, but I think after the end of the game, when the final bell rang, it was about the motto of the NCAA Tournament, which is to survive and advance.

Jeffreys: The emotions at the end of that game were crazy. In fact, I got a GIF done at the bank because of my reaction from Bryce messing up the guy, and it went viral. That was probably the most emotional game of the tournament, aside from the Final Four. Everyone expects 12 seeds to outnumber 5 seeds, so I think that overcoming that stereotype was great.

Vogue: How many times have you seen a 12 seed hit to hit a 5 seed hit? Many times, right? So that thought had already crossed my mind just the way things were going because we didn't close the game very well, even though we were up 10-12 points earlier in the game. It was a nervous moment, but we did enough to achieve a victory.

Anders: I think Coach Pearl was smart and experienced enough as a coach that he appreciated the kind of talent the State of New Mexico had. I knew it was going to be a very difficult matchup for us and if we weren't ready to play it would be difficult.

Brown: That game had a lot of emotions. It was a very fast-paced type of game, up and down, that was reduced to the last shot. It's crazy because Coach Pearl said before the game that this game will be the most difficult of all and it certainly was.

Broadway We were lucky to come out with a victory. He was more confident against playing Kansas later in the tournament than he was about that game.

Deer: Every time I see finishes like this, the first thing I think is: "Now this team has a chance." To win a national championship or reach the Final Four, in that tournament setting, you must take a break somewhere. When that happened, it struck me that this was the game that Auburn took the break they will need to take advantage of it.

–

After the closed victory against the State of New Mexico, Auburn easily defeated Kansas 89-75 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, after building a 51-25 lead at halftime.

Blacksmith: When I realized we were going to play Kansas, I realized we were playing one of the best teams from a talent and training standpoint in the country, and I knew it would take extra effort. I knew we had to play better than we were; and he knew we were all playing that way right now, and he certainly hoped we could keep rolling, and we did.

Flanigan When we saw the movie and had to search for Kansas, getting into that game, we knew we were better than them. Obviously, they have five-star recruits and have a great basketball history. At the end of the day, when we saw the movie and lined up Chuma against his boy and Austin and Jared against his boys, we thought we had the best team, and in that game we showed it.

Pearl: The reality is that our team was better than the Kansas team. I think (Kansas coach Bill Self) will say that. We have some firepower. We have 10 players who play and everyone contributes. So somehow it really wasn't a bother; I thought the best team won.

Jeffreys: It was great for the show and the university. I felt the same way I did with the Tennessee game because that was my scouting job, I knew everything about Kansas, I knew what they were trying to do. I knew the style of play they wanted to play and we were successful against teams like that last year. They are Kansas It is a historic program, our objective is not to beat Kansas, it was to win everything, it is just another person on our way.

Vitale: That was perhaps the most impressive performance I've ever seen on a basketball team. Sitting on the court, he was looking at the airline tickets for the next round at the mark of less than 16 minutes in the first half. Auburn went up like seven points and this basketball game ended, there was zero chance that Kansas would win. It was a defeat the whole time.

Vogue: It was something like Clemson's game last year, but in reverse. We had a game plan and we executed it. We did a good job of planning for them, not necessarily removing their best player, but removing everyone else and that seemed to work.

Okeke We already knew throughout the season what we were capable of and what we were trying to achieve throughout the season. We and Kansas are just two good teams, and we try to make history and show that Auburn is competitive not only in soccer but also in basketball.

Parker It felt good to admire someone like Bill Self and you just beat his team by 20. It gives you a lot of confidence for the next round.

Anders: I will never forget that Bill Self had to call three wait times in the first half to try to stop the attack. I think Auburn announced that they were going to be a factor in the NCAA Tournament with that performance that day.

–

The song "We Have Jared,quot;, adapted by Drew Crowson to the tune of "Sugar Sugar,quot; by The Archies, became a cultural phenomenon, and the subject of Auburn's Final Four career.

Blacksmith: I think Jared (Harper) became someone you wanted to write a song about and people accepted, and they certainly did. You could look back and say Jared was a team leader: him and Bryce Brown. They are fully capable of shooting after shot after shot, and they had the courage to try. It didn't bother them if they failed. They were going to shoot the ball the next time they caught it. Jared deserved that song in my opinion.

Broadway Everyone loves those players. They were great boys, and still are. The students loved them, and the song was highly relevant to the team. Being in the Final Four meant a lot to the players.

Jeffreys: I think it was something that excited everyone. Basketball was not great at Auburn for a long time. We had a great season and this proved it. It was one of those things where you can compose some songs and things like that for the seasons. Like the 2010 soccer championship is the song "All I Do Is Win,quot;. You put things together, and it just happens.

Vitale: It was really catchy and hit Twitter at the right time. I think the key was that one of the players retweeted it and that's when it started to take off. Once the players got it, it became real.

Vogue: Songs like that have to be catchy. You think about "Baby Shark,quot;, which in itself is not a great song, but it is such a catchy song that you think about it all the time. For a song like "We Have Got Jared,quot; in a place like Auburn, (that) caused fans to get hooked. I think that song helped unite and unite everyone.

Anders: The song really reminded me of my childhood when people used to write those kinds of songs about Pat Sullivan and Bo Jackson. I just thought here we are, we are a basketball school. We have our student body and people who are loyal to Auburn writing songs about our basketball players. I thought it was awesome.

Okeke The song came out and everyone on the team liked it. The fan base got it, the Auburn gang played it during halftime of the North Carolina game, and it was crazy.

Brown: The song was also amazing and fun. I think that happened because people were proud to be a fan of Auburn basketball, and that was a great and unique way to express it.

–

Auburn lost Chuma Okeke to an LCA injury in the second half against North Carolina. They still won 97-80, but they would have to face Kentucky again without one of their best scorers.

Blacksmith: It was one of the main reasons why we were winning. It was starting to get into its own, and it was becoming a huge draft choice opportunity for the pros. He became a force, and that tournament allowed people to see how good he was. The guy was extremely talented and the injury probably kept us from winning everything.

Pearl: We were very excited. It is a bittersweet achievement due to Chuma getting hurt at the end of the game. No one works harder, no one gives us more courage.

Jeffreys: He was still confident because then the boys were playing for Chuma, as if he thought they would gather around him and do it for him. We were still confident, we still had a good game plan, and then the boys played absolutely amazing. Bruce said that we are not going to replace Chuma with a player, we are going to have to do it as a unit.

Flanigan You really have to be part of our team and our staff to understand what was really going through our minds and how much Chuma meant to our team. Some of our boys looked at him like little brother. So when it fell, we were all worried about the next game. But we were ready to take on the challenge and what he did, really got us back.

Vitale: Chuma was an amazing player, not the top scorer for that team, but probably the most talented player. To lose him like they did, and just as emotionally, he didn't know if they could recover from that in two days.

Buen hombre: Pensé que ya habían terminado. Estaba en el juego de Carolina. Sin él, me dije: “Muy bien, aquí es donde termina. Recuerdo haberlo pensado, y luego consiguieron Kentucky, sin disparos. Quiero decir que no hay tiro sin su mejor defensor, y eso fue lo más importante, no tanto que lo necesitaran en el lado ofensivo. ¿Pero quién va a proteger a Tyler Herro? Tyler Herro se va a ir ahora. Nadie podrá protegerlo a él ni a PJ Washington. Quiero decir que podrías poner a Chuma en quien quisieras, y él puede protegerlos. Así que solo pensé: "OK, esto es todo. Kentucky los criticará en el próximo partido sin Chuma ".

Voga: Estábamos los desvalidos con seguridad, especialmente después de perder dos veces ante Kentucky con Chuma, por lo que era solo una cuestión de negarse a perder. Era un equipo con el que estábamos familiarizados, lo que nos hizo tener más esperanzas y teníamos una buena idea de lo que estaban tratando de hacer.

Neumann: Estaba muy asustado por un segundo, pero luego me di cuenta de que otros muchachos solo van a dar un paso adelante y jugar mejor. Definitivamente iba a ser un reajuste.

Marrón: Mis pensamientos, junto con todos los pensamientos de mis otros compañeros de equipo en ese momento, eran hacerlo por Chuma y ese se convirtió en nuestro eslogan para el resto del año.

–

Uno de los momentos inspiradores del juego de Kentucky fue en la segunda mitad, cuando Chuma Okeke fue llevado a la arena detrás del banco Auburn.

Vitale: Creo que Chuma aparece, entrando en la arena un poco después del medio tiempo, creo que eso cambió muchas cosas. Se podía sentir que Auburn entraba en ese modo de "ganar para Chuma,quot; y eso realmente los ayudó en la recta final. Obviamente, Jared Harper anotó 12 de los últimos 17 puntos también ayudó.

Herrero: Hablan sobre las emociones que te ayudan a ganar juegos y que te entusiasman. Knowing that somebody like that comes in and is there for you, that’s a part of sports that some people probably don’t understand. But, a little gift like that happening — him coming in — was good enough to push us into being a better team.

Flanigan: Even for me as an assistant coach, and being a former player, sitting there, we were actually struggling at that particular time. Kentucky was being really physical with us, but to see him come out there, and for our fans to go crazy, it uplifted me and our guys and as close as they were to Chuma.

Okeke: I felt like just by me being there, that was giving them another boost to remember why we came this far and it was not just for me but it was to let everyone know that Auburn is a basketball school.

Brown: He gave us more hope. We thought he wasn’t going to make it to the game because he was in so much pain the night before, but he found a way and we just wanted to leave it all on the line for him.

Jeffreys: I think it just showed how close-knit of a family we were last season. Some people were like, “Oh, they did that on purpose to inspire the team,” but Chuma was in the hotel, he missed being with the dudes. I think it was more of, “I’m here for you guys, you’re my brothers, let,amp;#39;s do this together.”

Goodman: You could see it, I was right across from it. I remember seeing it, the team looking, the fans going crazy, it was just a cool scene. I think it certainly gave them a little bit of energy. You just can’t put a price on the emotion that something like that gives them.

Anders: Did it have an impact on us winning the game? I do not think so. We won that game because of the fortitude of those guys and they were just not going to let Kentucky beat us again. Even though Chuma was out they sucked it up and pulled it together and figured out a way to beat a team that probably had more talent. It was one of the most awesome moments in Auburn athletics history.

–

Auburn struggled against Kentucky without Okeke; it took overtime — and a vintage performance from Jared Harper — to beat Kentucky 77-71 and advance to the Final Four.

Jeffreys: I remember Horace Spencer shooting a 3 at the end of regulation and everyone was losing their minds going into overtime. We battled back, we were down however many points it was, we got 5 minutes, let’s refocus and we got this.

Smith: If a game went into overtime, I thought our chances of winning that game were better. We had the threat of 3-point shooting on the perimeter in three positions and we also had great free-throw shooters if they were to foul us. We had inside players that could go get baskets and become mismatches too. So, I thought, anytime we got into overtime, we had the possibility of winning that game. Y lo hicimos.

Vitale: I remember how Jared Harper wouldn’t be denied. He had the ability to take over games when things weren’t going well. Auburn didn’t play that great of an offensive game that day, but he got the basket, got to the free throw line, and that was Jared Harper saying, “We’re going to the Final Four and I’m going to make it happen.”

Anders: He was the difference in that overtime period. Especially the defense we put on some of their guards. I’ll never forget the last play of regulation where we blocked two shots, which was really miraculous. I’ll just never forget Jared really putting the team on his back and willing us to the Final Four with his performance.

Brown: What I remember most about the overtime was the final seconds as we were dribbling the clock and out about to celebrate. Once the buzzer went off, there was an immediate shock of excitement that went through my body and I couldn’t really believe that it was actually happening. We are going to the Final Four.

–

After defeating three blue bloods in a row, Auburn’s confidence was high, even though it was now matched up with No. 1 seed Virginia.

Brown: We felt great going into the matchup. We knew we were rolling and our confidence was through the roof. Their seeding didn’t matter to us because we had just knocked off every blue blood and we knew there was no stopping us.

Parker: We were very confident going into that game after beating UNC and almost beating Duke. We played a lot of good teams and they were just another stepping stone and we were ready for them.

Hart: After the blue bloods that they ran through, you certainly thought that Auburn had a great opportunity. They were a very well-rounded team, but it was going to be a clash of styles. I thought that Auburn was a team that found more possessions based on their ability to turn the other team over and that was a key to the ball sharing for that Auburn team. You had a lot of guys that wanted the ball in their hands, but there was only one ball. How do you satisfy everyone? You get more possessions by turning teams over, by being more active in the passing lanes and Jared Harper was incredibly good both on the ball and off the ball defensively.

Vitale: There were so many reasons to believe that the run was going to end. Auburn played North Carolina, one of the best teams in the country. They played Kentucky without Chuma Okeke, their best player. But after they get to the Final Four you start thinking there is no logic. I just assumed Auburn was going to keep winning because that’s what they had done for so long. But the matchup with Virginia was really tough, especially without Chuma. Going into that game, Auburn has beaten everyone else, why not beat Virginia?

Goodman: I just thought it was preordained that Virginia was going to win this whole thing after what happened the year before. So, again, I was kinda counting Auburn out. For the most part thinking they will stay with them because they are tough and they guard and all that. But ultimately I thought they wouldn’t win that game. I just thought Virginia had too much talent overall.

Voga: I knew it was going to be a challenge, because Virginia locks up a lot of people. But we had one of the top offenses in the country, so it was just a matter of us getting good looks and making our shots. I think we had proved that Auburn belonged there in the Final Four, that it wasn’t a fluke, we made it a close game and that is all you can really ask for at that stage.

Anders: I was just so proud that we were there. It was a bucket list moment for myself personally. To be able to see my team, my school was in the Final Four. Just being there was really amazing for me. I really felt like we matched up well against Virginia. I thought we could play with them and as it turned out we could.

Hart: I thought that Virginia had been uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball in big games last year. I think they averaged seven turnovers a game, but it seemed like in big games they were finishing with 10, 11 or 12 turnovers. It was terribly uncharacteristic of a Tony Bennett-led team, especially that team. I thought they could cause some issues for Virginia, specifically Virginia’s backcourt. Those are two very confident — borderline cocky — guards. From what I saw from those guys, especially (Ty) Jerome, when he started to go head-to-head with other guards, he kind of let his bravado through — to the detriment of the team. I viewed that as a win for Auburn in a matchup advantage.

Broadway: I mean, we beat all these teams. It didn,amp;#39;t matter which teams were ranked what. Had we gotten a better seed, it would have been a different story. We would have beaten Texas Tech. I didn’t think we would have lost to Virginia, either.

–

As Auburn and Virginia fans remember, the game ended with a controversial no-call of a Ty Jerome double dribble.

Smith: I’ll tell ya what. … It was right by our broadcasting area. The official was standing between us and the double dribble. We did not see it. But there was a man that was associated with the officials — he was there as the guy to coordinate them. He started hollerin’ behind us: “That was a double dribble! That was a double dribble!” And the crowd was going crazy. But Rod and I were unable to see that play. And, for another reason, I jumped up to see who he was gonna pass that ball to down the court. Unfortunately, he’s passing it to the guy that made those three free throws. That is unbelievable, that an official would miss it.

Okeke: My response was yelling at the TV screen as soon as it happened. I didn’t need a replay for that. It’s all good, and I guess everything happens for a reason. I was very surprised when the ref didn’t call that.

Brown: Everybody knows how I feel about that game. We were definitely robbed and it,amp;#39;s just unfortunate as players that we don’t have any control over it.

Parker: No one really caught it in the moment, but it was definitely a double dribble. That’s something you expect the referee to call right there. He didn’t call it, we had an opportunity, but they just made the right play.

Broadway: Oh, my gosh. That was awful. How do you miss that? I was sitting a few rows back from the court. If I see it, how does the ref on the court miss it?

Vitale: I didn’t think anything that happened late was completely egregious.

Goodman: I didn’t think it was as bad as people were saying it was. I thought he kinda got hit a little bit, so I didn’t have as much of an issue with that as some did.

Voga: There are calls that are made and not made throughout the entire game, but everybody always remembers the last call. If we would’ve made more free throws, maybe we would win that game or if Ty Jerome didn’t hit that fadeaway 3 in the corner. We were never put in that position, so you have to give Virginia credit for making plays the entire game.

Anders: Those things happen fast and human nature is part of the game. I certainly take my queues from my coach who told me to forget about it and move on and that things happen. It was disappointing and it certainly prevented us from winning the ball game. The human element is part of sports and it came into play there. I’m just proud that we were behind by nine points and made such an awesome comeback there at the end. It’ll stay at the top of my list of most disappointing defeats as an Auburn guy.

Jeffreys: I didn’t see it during the game. I thought it got tipped and I definitely didn’t recognize it as a double dribble. Nobody on our bench did either.

Flanigan: For me, and even for your players, we knew that there were some things in that game that we could’ve done better to have a better outcome. I vividly remember, before they made the first 3, Coach was talking about switching to take away the 3-point shot, and we don’t actually carry it out. There were some things through the course of that game that we knew deep down that we could’ve executed a little bit better. We could’ve been in the national championship game.

Pearl: Let’s not remember this game because of just how it ended. Let’s remember two teams that played really hard, that only had 13 turnovers combined, didn’t shoot it very well because there was great defense. It had nothing to do with the sight lines or the rims. It was a great college basketball game.

–

Virginia,amp;#39;s Kyle Guy missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer at the end of regulation, sending Auburn fans into a frenzy at the idea of playing in the national championship. But Samir Doughty was called for a foul during the shot, awarding Guy three free throws; he made all of them to lead Virginia to a 63-62 win over Auburn.

Smith: Oh, we were crushed. We were crushed. The reason we were was because we had jumped up — celebrated like we’re in the final game. All of a sudden, we’re not in the final game. We thought for sure. … You know, he missed that shot by a mile. But … the foul… when that happened, we did not see the foul. We thought that it was not a foul. So, we jumped up and celebrated like we had won it. After that … you can imagine going from thinking you’re gonna win to being knocked out on a bad call.

Jeffreys: Yeah, so you were at the Final Four, right? We saw the shot go up. I remember I was at the free throw line to collect stats or whatever because I was thinking we just won. ‘Cause it was so loud we couldn’t hear the whistle, so it wasn’t until the ref came to the opposite free throw line with his arm up and we were like, “Aw, s—t. He called a foul.” And we all retreated to the bench. It was one of those moments where we didn’t see what was happening and it wasn,amp;#39;t until we looked at replays after that we saw the play.

Pearl: Don’t let it define the game. Then you’re taking away from Ty Jerome or you’re taking away from Anfernee McLemore with 12 rebounds, or Bryce Brown almost leading Auburn back to an incredible come-from-behind victory. I’d love for that to be the story.

Goodman: I think it could have gone either way, the foul. It’s tough in the closing minutes. I’m generally not one who questions the officials, and I don’t think it was so egregious. You could have called it either way, then Kyle Guy comes up and he makes three of the biggest free throws you,amp;#39;re ever going to see in college basketball history. The fact that they were that close, the fact that Bruce got them to the Final Four, one of the truly most amazing feats since I’ve been covering the sport.

Hart: I thought it was a foul. I don’t think you can interfere with a shooter. The timing is always unfortunate, but we talked about Virginia being a backcourt-led team and that’s their strength. Virginia is so good at making plays late in the clock and late in the game, because they don’t panic. You watch other teams late in the clock, either the game clock or shot clock, and they have a propensity for shooting too early or for rushing into a shot. Virginia never does that, because they’re so used to it that they know they’re going to get the look that they want. As a result, that confidence helps them get calls like that.

Neumann: That was one of the worst moments. It was crushing for the student section, but devastating for the team. We were confused. We thought we won, but then it became, “Oh, wait.” There was nothing we could do. I was crying in the front row, and “SportsCenter” was filming us. It was like watching your dreams slowly get crushed.

Vitale: I think the thing that sticks out to me the most was not the end of the game, but Samir Doughty after. Because he was the guy who got called for the foul that basically changed the game. Bryce Brown was walking down the tunnel toward the locker room, shouting at the refs. Samir was the one who calmed him down. In the locker room, he was very calm. He answered every single question and he handled it like a pro. That’s what will stick with me most, not the end of the game.

–

After the heartbreak of the semifinals, did you watch the final game?

Smith: Oh, yeah, we all did that. I don’t know if the team did it or not, but we did. I did not think Virginia would win the national championship, I really didn’t. Congratulations to them. It actually made us look good that they beat us, It was sensational, it was exciting, it was great for Auburn basketball. It put us in the eyes of the press and the rest of the country, and a little bit of a higher rating. And, there’s more to come, actually.

Vitale: I stuck around in Minneapolis to watch it. I think Auburn would have beaten Texas Tech. But that’s sports, you can always say what if.

Brown: I didn’t watch it because I felt like we deserved to be there.

–

What will be your strongest takeaway from Auburn’s Final Four run?

Smith: We’re there. We’re a part of this “basketball” thing. We’re a part of this top 25. We’re a part of the situation where preseason they will be talking about us more. To me, it was a step into the limelight — the “elite.” I think Bruce Pearl is the kind of coach that’s gonna keep us there.

Jeffreys: It was great for the university, but we’re not finished. Our motto this year is “make history.” We were at the Final Four last year, but at the end of the day, we still lost. We didn’t win our last game so let’s go win it.

Vitale: What I will remember most is just how loose and confident that team was. I remember after the New Mexico State game in the tunnel, Samir Doughty was seeing what the postgame meal was going to be, Malik Dunbar was singing, laughing and joking. There was just incredible confidence. They felt like they could beat anyone no matter who they played, and for a long time they did. Auburn basketball had been nonexistent for so long, it was there but it wasn’t anything that mattered. So to see a team be that confident in its abilities and then back it up on the court and bring Auburn to a level it had never been before, that’s what stands out to me.

Goodman: Watching Bruce get that far, and the fire, the intensity, what he had done for Auburn basketball, it just blows your mind to think what he’s been able to do in the last few years, to this program to not only where they got to a Final Four but to where they are sustaining success is crazy.

Anders: I’m immensely proud of those guys who made it that far. It’s what I enjoyed the most, watching Auburn play basketball. I was just very proud to be there and very thankful.

Neumann: You can’t count a team out.We weren’t a well-respected team, but we made it that far. It brought us together and unified the school. That’s the power of sports.

Okeke: This is what we came to Auburn to do. These small recruits, not really recruited by big schools. We wanted to prove that we could play with any player in the country. Together, we could compete with any team in the country, and we changed the way people viewed our basketball program.

Brown: My biggest takeaway is that I will be remembered as a player who played a large role for Auburn in helping them make a Final Four run, and that I will be a part of a team that will be remembered forever when you talk about the greatest Auburn teams.

Flanigan: Perseverance and persistence. We talk about a team and a program that throughout the course of history, we have been kind of fighting this uphill battle. No matter who the coach was or who was in that locker room, it has been this uphill battle. Obviously, we get lucky enough to bring Bruce Pearl into our family. Walking onto that floor was a special moment for me, seeing how far our program has come.

Hart: It felt like the capper on what Bruce Pearl was building, in terms of getting five-star players to Auburn, using momentum to go on a late season run and putting that together. But I think there’s still unfinished business for him and for this program.

The interviews for this oral history were conducted by the students of an advanced sports reporting class at Auburn University, under the direction of journalism professor John Carvalho. The students who conducted the interviews were Wil Crews (Josh Vitale), Jovan Cutler (Chuma Okeke), Hayden Desmond (Ron Anders), Levi Fitzwater (Tom Hart), Rhys Ferguson (Cody Voga), Kennedy Gooden (Lane Neumann), Will Grice (Myles Parker), Sam Humphrey (Maddux Jeffreys), Kaitlin Kiernan (Wes Flanigan), J.D. McCarthy (Jeff Goodman), Mary Leigh Olson (Bob Broadway), Alexa Patti (Sonny Smith) and Elaina Strother (Bryce Brown).​

The students and Dr. Carvalho would like to thank everyone who took time out from their busy schedules to do the interviews. Particular thanks to Cody Voga, basketball SID, who was our patient contact for several interviews, including his own. We would also like to thank Benson Taylor, Sporting News editor-in-chief, for accepting this project for publication; Jason Foster, SN deputy editor, who combed through a massive Google doc as the editor; and Michael DeCourcy, SN college basketball columnist (and a participant in our oral history of March Madness two years ago), who served as our initial contact on the project.