& # 39; Call of Duty: Warzone & # 39; It is sporty, otherwise I will not be convinced

Obviously, it was a bit heavy without having live sports, right? So all of you who so desperately want #sticktosports are not going to do that for the next month or two or three. We are human, after all, not just drones with sports content, so it's good to have other interests. Although sports is passion (and sports is life for many of us), it is a difficult time for fans, writers, athletes, and everyone else affected.

So some of us are going to find things to talk about and enjoy. Whether it's politics, music, cooking, "Tiger King,quot; or trying to push the narrative that "Call of Duty: Warzone,quot; is sport, as I'm about to do.

When "Warzone,quot; fell a few weeks ago, I gave it a try, and now I can't get enough. The free game Call of Duty is the latest in what seems like an endless field of Battle Royale games, the latest big trend in multiplayer gaming. The concept is simple: you fall into a safe area (colloquially known as "the circle,quot;) and fight other opponents as the circle shrinks every few minutes until there is a winner, either alone or with a team.

I am an avid player, I always have been, all my life. I buy and play (and trade) more games than I'd like to admit, and more than my wife needs to know. (Hello, darling! No need to check your bank account). But despite all that, I have always rejected the concept of eSports as pSports (i.e. physical sports).

No matter how much I earn, I always rejected eSports as equal to pSports. Sounds like a ridiculous concept, right? Do you mean to tell me that because I grew up playing "GoldenEye,quot; on my N64, I could have made hundreds of thousands of dollars playing eSports? Come on.

But after long discussions with friends who are deeply rooted in the cult of "League of Legends,quot;, I have come to a conclusion: eSports are Sports. Period. End of story.

Most multiplayer games require extensive coordination. They require communication. Teamwork. Strategy. Quick decision making. In a Battle Royale game, it is an open competition, where you have to beat 149 different players to win. And some of that is a bit of silly luck. It goes without saying that when a pumpkin-headed jerk teammate decides to run on his own before alerting his teammates and being killed, it's a bit frustrating.

Sounds a lot like sports, doesn't it? Teammates or athletes who do business for themselves will often cost the team something, be it a scoring move, a match or a title. The parallels are infinite.

The playing fields always change, after all. The world of sports is always evolving in some way, be it through strategies, analysis, technology or teams. Why can't that be true in general?

That could hurt for the Facebook user who is about to leave a lovely comment: "I thought this was SPORTS News!" Listen, the "who is an athlete and who is not,quot; argument is as old a debate as time. Are athletes athletes? NASCAR drivers? Curlers? The answer is yes. Athletes come in all shapes and sizes; a donut-sucking guy can still be athletic, even if he doesn't look like it. The same is true of sports.

"Fortnite,quot; (or "Fork Knife,quot; for meme fans) is one of the biggest gaming sensations that has affected the planet since, probably, "Call of Duty 4,quot;, which was released in 2007 and dramatically changed the games. online multiplayer forever. While online gaming dates back decades, the capabilities due to technology make the possibilities limitless. Now, professional sports teams sponsor eSports teams around the world, throwing millions of dollars into a dramatically expanding field.

Some games increase intensity, such as "Rainbow Six: Siege," a 5v5 tactical action game that requires strategy, coordination, precision, and communication, and as of February, the game had more than 55 million registered players across the globe. world. Professional league events happen throughout the year with some of the largest eSports and team moderation organizations. Prizes for first-place winners can overshadow the six-figure mark.

Obviously, the physical aspect of eSports, or the lack of it, is what will get people away from the debate. Yes, you're not slapping your favorite jock and cup combo and grabbing the Gatorade squeeze bottle from the cabinet to play "Warzone,quot; (although staying hydrated is important, folks). No, you probably won't see a superior play on "SportsCenter,quot;. There may be a slight difference between seeing a tight end being attacked in the middle against a sick 1v5 in "Siege,quot;.

Still, playing a video game competitively requires a fair amount of skill and coordination, after all. Most "League of Legends,quot; players retire before the age of 25; A good amount of that is because the reaction time required to play some of these games is slow around the age of 24, and some of them retire as millionaires and then decide to enter the world of streaming video games. That field itself has become increasingly popular not only among former eSports players, but also among professional athletes.

Winning a game of "Warzone,quot; may not be as exciting as winning a game of collecting for you, but the rush is the same. It takes a little hard work, which is strange to say for someone who comes from my generation, probably one of the last "go out and play,quot; in the history of mankind. But for future generations, this is all they might know. A player may not be able to throw 95 mph, but there is no guarantee that a star pitcher will be able to push in the middle of the lane at "LoL,quot;.

All that said, I hope pSports is back soon and we can get back to talking about what meathead a hitter became by flipping his bat, or talking about Zion dunk's latest highlight.

But until then, I'm going to keep hitting Ring Dings and coconut water as I fall on Boneyard.