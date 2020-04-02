& # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; turn to online auditions amid coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML4c55a00758b3d4408386f6bbbf68286811% %MINIFYHTML4c55a00758b3d4408386f6bbbf68286812%

The reality competition series, which features Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara as judges, is now asking applicants to offer their presentations online.

"America has talent"The bosses have reopened auditions for those who have been honing their skills during self-isolation.

Executives at NBC, the network that broadcasts the show, halted their in-person tests in Los Angeles for next season last month due to coronavirus concerns, but are now asking applicants to offer their presentations online.

"The auditions for @AGT season 15 have reopened. Submit your videos now," reads a post on the show's official Twitter account.

The reality competition series will recover with Heidi klum rejoin Simon Cowell Y Howie Mandel as judge and "Modern Family"star Sofia Vergara making his panel debut.