31-year-old woman loses control of vehicle and hits tree – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (Up News Info DETROIT) – Police say a 31-year-old woman is in critical condition after losing control of her Chevy Malibu, causing her to hit a tree.

It happened on Wednesday at 9:20 p.m. in the Fenkell and Evergreen area.

%MINIFYHTMLb458d8f302d271d895808ec2cc731c9711% %MINIFYHTMLb458d8f302d271d895808ec2cc731c9712%

She was transported to a local hospital, and police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.