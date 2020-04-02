240,000 virus deaths do not need to occur in the US. USA

The Trump administration's COVID-19 task force prepared the country for the possibility that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from the virus at a press conference Tuesday night. Those shocking numbers are not conjecture or worst-case scenario, but come from a group of widely respected scientists whose models assume there are serious measures of social estrangement. They paint a grim picture, but it's important to remember that these are still just projections and that they can change based on the actions taken now.

%MINIFYHTML0ca47571d9bc68c36a9a6101730a3d7c11% %MINIFYHTML0ca47571d9bc68c36a9a6101730a3d7c12%

According to experts from the task force, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, it is not too late to reduce mortality and ease pressure on hospitals, if Americans commit to staying apart. That view is based in part on a separate model developed by the University of Washington, which was used as a benchmark in Tuesday's briefing. It is unique in that it provides evolutionary, state-by-state projections that more closely reflect data on the ground on a given day, including the latest death rates and distancing information. Assuming much more stringent blocking measures to be implemented shortly, this model predicts an average death toll of around 94,000. But it also carries a caveat: Its latest projection, though lower than the others, has risen 10,000 since its initial launch last week.

Only robust action will prevent that number from continuing to rise. If management is willing to put this model on slide at a press conference, it should be willing to listen to what it says. That means actively lobbying for a more consistent and restrictive national closure rather than the current mosaic effort. The numbers demand it.

The University of Washington model comes from the school's Institute for Health Assessment and Measurement, a group that spent years analyzing the burden of disease worldwide. Instead of creating a model that projects how many people are likely to become infected and then applies the expected death rates, the group works backward from the death data. According to Dr. Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metric science at the institute, that decision was the result of lagged test data from the United States. He feels that mortality data from the United States is a more reliable place to shape the future. From there, the institute reverse-projects possible state maximum demands for UCI beds and fans that can help attract resources to needy states.

The deciding factor for any coronavirus model is the extent to which measures of social distancing decrease infection rates. The IHME model not only assumes that reserve states will adopt general measures such as stay-at-home orders, travel bans, and business closings in a fairly short period of time, but these measures will be instituted effectively through May. This hopeful assumption contributes to an early projection that may underestimate mortality because states and the Trump administration are not yet doing what they should be doing.

President Donald Trump's decision on Sunday to extend the social distancing guidelines until April 30 was a start. But the optional "guidelines,quot; are not strong enough, especially when accompanied by mixed messages. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for example, initially refused to issue a comprehensive stay-in-place order in a high-risk state. When asked if the governor should do it Tuesday, Trump said DeSantis "knows what he is doing,quot; and noted that it would greatly differ from local leaders. DeSantis finally relented on Wednesday, announcing a state order to stay home that will take effect on Thursday night. Other states and the app are still lagging.

States and administration will not be able to hide from the fact that they have not taken adequate measures. Wide variation in the level and application of distance measures will eventually appear in the data, in Florida and beyond.

"We are modeling mortality," said Dr. Mokdad. "And death is a function of social distancing. So in a way, we are capturing the number of people who adhere to this message. "

The initial answer seems to be "not well enough,quot;. The first positive data from states that took swift action, such as California and Washington, are an exception so far. Increasing mortality projections will cause tension in hospitals. If left unchecked, that will lead to a shortage that could lead to more deaths. Even in its possibly optimistic initial state, the model projects that EE. USA You will have a shortage of over 18,000 ICU beds in peak demand.

The IHME projection is not perfect. You are trying to model dozens of changing situations, a difficult task that is made more burdensome by limited data. More generally, no model should be used in isolation. The best decisions come from multiple estimates. However, management tells us that this particular model is informing their decision making. His explicit message is that stronger measures are needed.

Max Nisen is a Bloomberg opinion columnist covering biotechnology, pharmacy and healthcare. He previously wrote about corporate strategy and management for Quartz and Business Insider.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.