2020 Hurricane Forecast Predicts 16 Storms, 4 Major Hurricanes – BGR

Forecasters predict a total of 16 significant storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, along with four major Category 3 to 5 storms.

The four largest storms will produce winds of at least 111 mph, which is more than enough to cause widespread damage to coastal cities.

The forecast, which was released by the Colorado State University Department of Atmospheric Sciences, covers the season that begins June 1 and ends November 30.

2020 has already thrown us a real curve ball with the new coronavirus pandemic, dramatically changing the way many of us live our lives. But if you thought we'd take a break in the second half of the year, you'd better think again, because forecasters are now predicting an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic, with at least four major Category 3 to 5 storms, and a total of sixteen named storms.

The predictions come from researchers at the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at Colorado State University. In their report, scientists caution that coastal residents should always do everything possible to be prepared for hurricanes, no matter what the forecast says.

Scientists can use models from previous years and the weather to get a rough idea of ​​how each new hurricane season will play out. In this case, the variables seem to favor an increase in hurricane activity over the average. The forecast covers the period from June 1 to November 30.

"We anticipate that the 2020 Atlantic basin hurricane season will be more than normal," the researchers write. “The current warm and neutral ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation) conditions appear to move to cold or potentially weak neutral ENSO conditions, or even weak La Niña conditions for this summer / fall. Average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic are somewhat higher than normal. Our multi-decadal Atlantic Oscillation Index is below its long-term average; however, most of the tropical Atlantic is warmer than normal. "

These factors, the researchers say, mean that we are in a difficult year of hurricanes. “We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes that make landfall along the continental coast of the United States and in the Caribbean. As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane to make landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for each season, regardless of how much activity is predicted. "

Therefore, we are likely to see four major hurricanes of at least Category 3, and a total of 16 storms significant enough to give them names. That's a significant burden on coastal communities, but with some incredibly devastating storms still in the nation's rearview mirror, preparedness will undoubtedly be paramount. Obviously, we'll have to wait and see exactly how accurate the predictions are, but it's never too early to start looking ahead and coming up with a plan if you're in an area where hurricanes hit regularly.

Image Source: AP / REX / Shutterstock