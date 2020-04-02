2 San Bernardino MPs test positive for coronavirus, county reports 71 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday that two more officers assigned to corrections tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a statement, the county said the two officers were resting at home and experiencing flu-like symptoms.

It was not immediately revealed where the employees worked.

The county said officers were quarantined for a symptom before receiving test results and that they had been off work for a week.

This occurs just two days after the county reported that two other corrections deputies had tested positive for the disease, and a week and a half after the county's first deputy contracted the disease.

The news comes when the county reported an increase of 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 254 cases. The number of deaths remained stable at six.