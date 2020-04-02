2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the LA Coca-Cola bottling plant – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in downtown Los Angeles confirmed two cases of COVID-19 at its facilities Thursday.

"As part of our commitment to transparency and public safety, we have notified our employees and local health authorities of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our downtown Los Angeles facility," a company spokesperson said in part. .

According to the spokesperson, the employees are at home and under the supervision of their personal health care providers. They have also contacted any employee who has been in close contact with these individuals.

“While none of our employees has been on our premises in two weeks, we do guarantee a thorough, thorough cleaning, with EPA-registered disinfectants, of our facilities. All of this is in addition to the approved daily evaluations for employees and visitors at our production facilities and the robust health and safety protocols in place at all facilities, which we continue to review and evaluate, ”the spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts go out to our employees and their families. We have taken, and will continue to implement, all necessary precautionary measures, while also following the advice of public health officials, ”they said.

As of Thursday, there were more than 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County with more than 270 hospitalized patients.