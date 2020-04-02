Home Entertainment 11-year-old daughter of Nipsey Hussle kicked out of the house: mom controls...

11-year-old daughter of Nipsey Hussle kicked out of the house: mom controls the damage

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Yesterday was the first anniversary of the murder of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle. And on its first anniversary, a very disturbing video of the daughter of legendary rapper Emani Asghedom, 11, leaked online.

Emani went to IG Live and published a video, where she explained that her mother had "taken,quot; her out of her house while they cleaned.

Emani was forced to stand outside in the scorching sun and suffocating heat of her mother Tanisha, & # 39; Chyna Hussle & # 39; Foster. Emani also claims that he was not allowed to enter either his house or his grandfather's.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©