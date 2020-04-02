11-year-old daughter of Nipsey Hussle kicked out of the house: mom controls the damage

Yesterday was the first anniversary of the murder of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle. And on its first anniversary, a very disturbing video of the daughter of legendary rapper Emani Asghedom, 11, leaked online.

Emani went to IG Live and published a video, where she explained that her mother had "taken,quot; her out of her house while they cleaned.

Emani was forced to stand outside in the scorching sun and suffocating heat of her mother Tanisha, & # 39; Chyna Hussle & # 39; Foster. Emani also claims that he was not allowed to enter either his house or his grandfather's.

The video can be seen above.

Well, this morning, Emani's mother, Chyna, is trying to do a little damage control …

Chyna Hussle shared photos of herself and Emani making kiss faces and another photo of Emani lighting blue candles in Nipsey's memory.

It is unclear how long Emani was forced to stay out of her home for: