10 things you may not remember about the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas, USC

Sports are gone in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, so what should a sports fan do?

Well, very much, what is not the least important is to turn on some classic games to help you maintain social distance. Fortunately, ESPN has the same mindset and will begin their series "Throwback Thursday: CFB Classics,quot; on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with the legendary Rose Bowl meeting between USC No. 1 and No. 2 Texas: a 41-38 victory for the Longhorns.

The game featured everything. He had Hall of Fame coaches in Pete Carroll from USC and Mack Brown from Texas, star talent in Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Vince Young (among others), the legendary voice of Keith Jackson and a clear understanding that these were the two undisputed best teams. in college football, all in the context of "The grandfather of them all."

That said, a quick update course is worth it for anyone who wants a little context on just how awesome this game was:

It was the last call to transmit the legend Keith Jackson

Keith Jackson, whose numerous calls over the years made his voice synonymous with college football, called his last game in Pasadena on January 4, 2006. It is fitting for the Rose Bowl to be on the best and most shocking college football games of all time, it would be the last game he ever called.

The only line that stands out above all the rest, of course, is his call to the game's winning move: a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth and 5 by Young with seconds remaining.

“Fourth and 5, the national championship on the line right here. He goes around the corner … he has it! "

Young's touchdown dispute was not the final play of the game

It's easy to remember the minutiae of the game wrong considering how wild it played out. Likewise, it's easy to think that Young turned Texas over to the promised land in the retreat way, at second and 26. But the Longhorns converted a 2-point conversion after the fact, and USC still had 16 seconds left to work. when they hit the field on their own 31-yard line, plenty of time for a long-field goal attempt.

In fact, Matt Leinart completed a 26-yard pass to Bush to Texas '43-yard line on the Trojans' first play of the subsequent season. With 8 seconds remaining, they may have completed one more pass to be within the field goal range and attempt an extra strength score. But the final play was too long, and when Leinart's attempt to hit Dwayne Jarrett fell incomplete, the clock had already reached zero.

A bad wrong call led to a score in Texas

The game's first touchdown in Texas came on a Vince Young pitch to running back Selvin Young. Officially Vince Young is credited with a 12-yard run and Selvin Young with a 10-yard touchdown.

Except: The replay shows Vince Young's knee was down when he attempted the pitch, meaning the Longhorns should have gotten a first down on the Trojans' 10-yard line, not a touchdown. But instant replay was not available for use, and the score was maintained.

Would it have mattered in the long run? Who can say But he's sure shifted momentum towards the Longhorns, who would increase their lead to 16-9 before the Trojans came back onto the board.

Featured the top three players in Heisman's vote

How star-studded was that game in Pasadena? He featured the top three voters in the 2005 Heisman vote. Bush (2,541 points) won the trophy and was followed by runner-up Young (1,608) and Leinart (797). Leinart, of course, had won the Heisman of the previous year.

Bush totaled 2,218 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns that season, while Matt Leinart completed 283 of 431 passes for 3,815 yards and 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Young completed 212 of 325 passes for 3,036 yards and 26 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He also added 1,050 yards rushing and 12 ground scores, too.

Young is said to have been looked down on Bush's victory in Heisman's vote, propelling him to his incredible performance of 467 yards and three touchdowns.

Produced an incredible amount of NFL talent

Following the star-studded aspect of this game: The 2006 Rose Bowl featured 61 incredible players who would eventually be recruited by an NFL team in the next four seasons: 37 by USC and 24 by Texas. Interestingly, only 10 earned Pro Bowl honors.

Still chasing Lane Kiffin

Fourteen years have passed since the 2006 Rose Bowl, but it still haunts Lane Kiffin, then the Trojans' co-offensive coordinator.

In a 2017 interview with Sporting News, Kiffin, then the FAU head coach, said the loss still irritated him, even after having played the same role as the 2015 Alabama national title-winning team.

"I don't think he will ever go (go). People say," It was a 41-38 game, you did quite well on offense, "but there is always a play that could have been different to win the game. "We should have won the game. It wasn't about them, it was about us and what we should have done better. "

Bush's loose ball was the result of a work he practiced

One of the notable plays came early in the second quarter, with USC up 7-0. Bush caught a screen pass from Leinart and maneuvered downfield, putting the Trojans in an excellent field position to open the game early. Except that he tried a failed winger at the end of the play to receive catcher Brad Walker; Instead of making it at least a two-score game, Texas recovered the resulting fumble.

It was a play Bush had practiced in the week before the Rose Bowl. Only not with Walker. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bush pushed receiver Gary McFoy aside and asked him to follow him on long runs during practice before the game. McFoy, a stellar blocker who often cleared blocks at the back of the field in long plays, would be in position to receive a winger and continue to move the ball forward. The two practiced some wings: "jokingly," McFoy said.

But McFoy had been substituted at the time Bush attempted the winger, and Walker had no such expectations of a winger. Thus, it became one of the defining moments of Texas' victory.

It was the last meeting of the two best cable-to-cable teams in college football.

The 2006 Rose Bowl is unique in many facets, including the latest gathering of the two best cable-to-cable teams in the country: USC at No. 1, Texas at No. 2.

Even at the much-heralded rally championships since, including the undefeated matchups between Alabama and Clemson (2018) and Clemson and LSU (2019), no championship game has offered such a distinction. Alabama entered the national championship twice without leaving the number 1 spot, in 2016 & # 39; 18, but the same could never be the same for the number 2 spot.

This is in part due to the crazy winning streaks that USC and Texas brought to the Rose Bowl: Trojans had a 34 game winning streak: Texas, a 19 game streak. Speaking of which. …

USC had passed two full years since its last loss

USC was a bona fide dynasty when it lost to Texas in the Rose Bowl. How impressive were the Trojans? They were twice national defending champions and had defeated five opponents in the top 10 since their last loss, a 34-31 loss by Jeff Tedford, Cal's coach on September 27, 2003.

Most impressive: They hadn't lost a game in calendar years 2004 or 2005: 830 days since their last loss (or two years, three months, and eight days).

Texas aimed at USC all season

So how was it that Texas was able to reverse the Trojan dynasty? Part of this was the fact that the Longhorns played the entire season as if they were preparing for USC, something that Brown confirmed in a 2017 interview with SN: