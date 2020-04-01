Zoom is leaking thousands of email addresses and photos to strangers – BGR

Zoom has become the video conferencing service of choice for hundreds of thousands of people since the coronavirus pandemic forced employees around the world to work from home.

Zoom offers high-quality videos and many useful features, but the number of privacy issues surrounding the app have continued to increase.

In a new report, Motherboard reveals that Zoom is leaking private information from thousands of users to strangers, giving them the ability to call other users they don't know.

Few services have benefited more from the coronavirus pandemic than Zoom. As millions of workers around the world were suddenly forced to work from home, and their friends and family had to cancel their plans to meet, video conferencing became the tool of choice for long-distance communication.

Of the countless video conferencing services available on mobile and desktop devices, few could match Zoom when it comes to call quality and the number of features the service offers. But now we are learning that there is a price to pay (beyond the monthly subscription fee) for using Zoom.

Last week, Motherboard reported that Zoom's iOS app was sending analytics data to Facebook, even if the user was not logged into Facebook or did not have a Facebook account. Not only was there no way to opt for this behavior, but Zoom also did not mention that the data would be sent to Facebook in its privacy policy. Fortunately, Zoom removed the Facebook SDK from its app shortly after the report was released, but it's starting to seem like Facebook was just the tip of the iceberg for Zoom's privacy issues, of which many more have emerged in the past. last days.

In Motherboard The latest report on Zoom, the post reveals that the video conferencing service is leaking email addresses and photos of thousands of users, as well as allowing strangers to try calling them.

How Motherboard He explains it, Zoom has a "Company Directory,quot; setting that automatically adds other people to your contact list if you signed up with an email address that shares the same domain. Although this sounds like a useful tool for coworkers who don't want to have to add themselves manually, some users report that they have grouped with thousands of strangers after signing up with their personal email addresses.

"I was surprised by this! I signed up (with an alias, luckily) and saw 995 people unknown to me with their names, images, and email addresses, ”said Zoom user Barend Gehrels. Motherboard. The user sent Motherboard a screenshot of the "Company Directory,quot; section of the app, which was filled with hundreds of random names. "If you subscribe to Zoom with a non-standard provider (I mean, no Gmail or Hotmail or Yahoo, etc.), then it gets information for ALL subscribed users of that provider: their full names, their email addresses, their profile picture (if they have one) and their status. And you can call them by video, "added Gehrels.

Here's what Zoom says on their website: “By default, your Zoom contact directory contains internal users in the same organization, who are in the same account, or whose email address uses the same domain as yours ( except public use domains, including gmail). com, yahoo.com, hotmail.com, etc.) in the Business Directory section. "

The problem is, as Gehrels pointed out, that not all personal email domains are exempt. While Zoom does give users the option to submit a request to have a domain removed from the Company Directory feature, not everyone will find it, and requests "experience longer wait times than normal."

Image Source: MATTIA SEDDA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock