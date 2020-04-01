Your Dark Materials Writer Thinks You Have Coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML447ef6454bdfed06aafb36a192d48e2711% %MINIFYHTML447ef6454bdfed06aafb36a192d48e2712%

Jack Thorne, the prolific British writer behind the HBO and BBC drama Its dark materials, has said that he is receiving treatment for what he believes to be coronavirus.

The writer, whose other credits include Channel 4 The virtues and feature film The aeronautsHe said he has suffered from high temperature, cough and exhaustion, which has exacerbated his asthma. Thorne received a steroid course and said his health is improving, but is still out of line.

"He seems to have Covid, which is not reacting very well to my asthma. Incredible treatment from my GP over the phone, taking the time to do all kinds of tests and then consult with a colleague before prescribing. I feel like an elephant has run me over, but I'm totally impressed by the NHS, "he tweeted Monday.

Related story The costume makers of & # 39; His Dark Materials & # 39; are sewing medical uniforms for UK coronavirus doctors

In an update today, Thorne said, “Feeling better after two days on steroids. I am still tired, but the elephant has been replaced by a mountain lion. Of course, it couldn't be Covid (wish we had Germany's resources) in which case this is not reassuring to anyone. But for me, right now, the drugs have worked. "

Thorne has not been evaluated because the UK testing regimen is not as sophisticated as other countries, including Germany and South Korea, but said his doctor has been "incredible" throughout the process. His asthma means that he is considered a "higher risk" individual by the health service. Thorne also suffers from a condition called cholinergic urticaria, which means he is allergic to heat and the movement of his own body. He calls it an "invisible disability".

The writer has received hundreds of good wishes on Twitter. "I'm sorry to hear this, Jack. I wish you a speedy recovery, "he said Bodyguard Jed writer Mercury. Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon added: "Take care and rest." Good omens Scribe Neil Gaiman also commented: "Sending love and concern receives good wishes for loading the bucket."

Thorne who wrote the Harry potter and the cursed boy play, has written the Netflix music drama Damien Chazelle Tthe eddy the film Radioactive, starring Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie for Amazon and Studiocanal, and Marc Munden's adaptation of The secret Garden. You are currently adapting the classic Charles Dickens novel A tale about two cities with Legendary Global