Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Scientists offer a grim projection

Some 240,000 Americans could die during the coronavirus pandemic, senior health officials said Tuesday, despite measures that have closed schools, limited travel and forced people to stay at home.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, and Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinates the White House response, encouraged people to adhere to the distancing guidelines, noting that more than 2.2 million Americans could have died if nothing had been done.

As of this morning, there have been at least 3,900 virus-related deaths in the US. USA Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.

We also have a daily tracker that shows the path of the virus by country and US state. As well as a look at where Americans have been urged to stay home.