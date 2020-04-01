Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Scientists offer a grim projection
Some 240,000 Americans could die during the coronavirus pandemic, senior health officials said Tuesday, despite measures that have closed schools, limited travel and forced people to stay at home.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, and Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinates the White House response, encouraged people to adhere to the distancing guidelines, noting that more than 2.2 million Americans could have died if nothing had been done.
As of this morning, there have been at least 3,900 virus-related deaths in the US. USA Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps.
We also have a daily tracker that shows the path of the virus by country and US state. As well as a look at where Americans have been urged to stay home.
Newly needy and looking for help
In the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Americans are asking for help the first time, applying for unemployment benefits, visiting food banks, and turning to GoFundMe and colleagues who are equally troubled.
Changing how the world does science
The race to develop a coronavirus vaccine has created what researchers say it is An unprecedented global scientific collaboration, as almost all other research has stopped.
The studies are published online long before they normally appear in academic journals, and researchers have identified and shared hundreds of sequences from the viral genome.
Quotable: "Of course there are people in competition. This is the human condition, ”said a doctor in France. “The important thing is to find a solution for everyone. The way to achieve this is by collaborating. "
Another angle: It is the pointy stain seen around the world. We tell the backstory of the C.D.C. Illustration that has come to represent the coronavirus.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Los Angeles Freeways
Our California restaurant critic Tejal Rao says the city is now what she imagined it would be before moving there.
"I thought about how it would feel to sail at 80 miles per hour with the windows closed, until I ran out of road and hit a canyon or the ocean." she writes. "But I hadn't imagined the heartbreaking reality that would make these cliches possible."
This is what is happening the most.
F.B.I. wiretapping review: The office has Routinely failed work on surveillance applications for national security investigations, the independent Justice Department regulator said. The findings emerged from a damning report last year on the effort to target a former Trump campaign aide.
The mystery of the big cat: The popular Netflix documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,quot; is about a zookeeper on the road and his plot to kill an activist animal. The series has renewed interest in an older case involving the activist.
Snapshot: Above, zebras in Zambia. There are travel restrictions around the world, which is why we are starting a series: "The world through a lens." This week, Marcus Westberg shares photographs of Zambia's national parks.
Night comedy: The Empire State Building was lit with red and white lights to honor medical workers. "At first, New Yorkers thought it meant Target finally got a shipment of toilet paper," said Jimmy Fallon.
What we are reading: This vice interview with writer Barbara Ehrenreich. "I can't say it's uplifting, but Ehrenreich is one of our best thinkers on exactly the problems we face, like the economy, inequality and health," says Dan Saltzstein, editor.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Melissa Clark calls this The sardine and celery salad from our pantry cooking series is a "perfect pairing,quot;, and suggests adding an egg.
Watch: "Lady Bird,quot;, always. Or if you fancy a television drama, here are the top 20 from "The Sopranos,quot;. (That could lead him to rebroadcast "Friday Night Lights,quot;). Our short film of the day is "Born Again,quot;, a tiny tale horror comedy, chosen by Erik Piepenburg.
Do: Art critic Jerry Saltz has ideas on how to be creative. "Isolation favors art," he adds.
And now for the backstory on …
Comfort food in a crisis
As home cooking takes on new meaning, NYU Cooking editor Margaux Laskey spoke to the Times Insider about her favorite recipes, grappling with erratic grocery deliveries and focusing on comfort foods. This is what she had to say.:
What kind of recipes have you gravitated towards?
Using things that I have, and that are many frozen or pantry items. So, canned beans or dried beans. I always have an extra jar of Rao's spaghetti sauce. I was talking to someone about how it's time to use all those weird half boxes of pasta. Basically I'm just trying to use what I have and what is in the freezer. And, if I have leftovers, take them out.
What is in your shopping cart?
I get fresh fruits and vegetables for sure, because we have to stay healthy. Also, I lean toward comfort foods that I know my children will eat, things that I know they like. This is not the time, for my family anyway, to try a crazy dish. There is enough uncertainty and enough weirdness about all of this.
So I get my go-tos that I get every week, and then more rice and beans. And ice cream.
What has been difficult to cook lately?
Normally, I plan my menu on Friday for next week, and I put my grocery order in, and I may not get one or two items, but I get almost everything I ordered. Now, first of all, you're not even sure you're going to get a space. So, you're not even sure you're going to get everything.
A correction: Tuesday's briefing mistakenly spelled the last name of a writer whose essay on adult friendship appeared in The Cut. She is Samantha Irby, not Kirby.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh provided the break from the news. You can reach the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is about the race to create a coronavirus vaccine.
• Here's today's Mini Crossword, and a hint: cherry discard (three letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• For a limited time, our Games team has released Spelling Bee and offered more free games daily for Tiles.