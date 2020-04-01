Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

"We are in a cage,quot;
The World Health Organization on Tuesday expressed hope that coronavirus outbreaks are stabilizing in Europe's worst affected countries. But the daily pain continues.
Spain, which has the second highest number of deaths in the world after Italy, reported a daily record of 849 deaths, totaling more than 8,000. And an alliance of major European hospitals warned that "they may no longer be able to provide adequate intensive care,quot; in a week or two unless they receive infusions of essential drugs.
The locks are still in effect as well. A particularly harsh one in and around Igualada, a city northwest of Barcelona, has locked up some 65,000 people. "We are in a cage and we are learning to stop trying to control everything," said one of them.
In other news:
Coronavirus boomerangs to Asia
Cities and countries that seemed to have controlled their outbreaks are narrowing their borders after a recent surge in infections.
A The increase in cases linked to international travelers led China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan to close their borders to foreigners in recent days. They also imposed measures such as heavy fines for leaving the house and are wearing tracking wristbands to control quarantines.
It is a troubling sign for the United States, Europe and other places still struggling with their first wave of outbreaks, and an indication that the world could remain in some kind of indefinite confinement until a vaccine or treatment is found.
North Korea: Many observers doubt North Korea's claim to have zero coronavirus cases. Some accuse Pyongyang of concealing an outbreak to preserve order.
Bangladesh: Garment workers face potential ruin as stores around the world abruptly close and cancel orders.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
A victim of a pedophile speaks
At age 15, Francesca Gee began a traumatic relationship with Gabriel Matzneff, a 37-year-old French writer whose glorious descriptions of pedophilia were celebrated by France's literary elite.
Gee, above, said nothing about it in public for decades, even when Matzneff used his image on book covers and published his letters without his permission. And in 2004, French publishers rejected a manuscript she wrote on the subject.
But recently she broke her 44-year-old silence to speak to our journalist.
This is what is happening the most.
2020 presidential campaign: Advisers to former Vice President Joe Biden are struggling to find new ways to raise funds, amid concerns that the coronavirus outbreak could lead to more layoffs and drown small online donations.
South China Sea: Chinese fleets, backed by armed Coast Guard ships, are fishing illegally in rich waters that are recognized as belonging to Indonesia. Local officials downplay the incursions because they want to avoid conflicts with Beijing over China's expanding claims.
Marine life: Scientists in the USA USA They recently ran to explore an underwater forest (before it disappears) that could contain countless treasures in the form of new pharmaceuticals.
What we are reading: This vice interview with writer Barbara Ehrenreich. "I can't say that is encouraging, but Ehrenreich is one of our best thinkers on exactly the problems we face, such as the economy, inequality and health," says Dan Saltzstein, editor of special projects.
Now a break from the news
Cook: A Sardine and celery salad from our pantry kitchen series. Melissa Clark calls it a "perfect match,quot; and suggests augmenting it with an egg.
Listens: Some are using their time at home to debate the best widths in N.F.L. history, or to address the relative merits of fast food fries. Our classical music critics have taken it upon themselves to classify recordings of Beethoven's symphonies. (Also with headphones: there's something awe-inspiring about this Modern Love podcast.)
Watch: Aren't you ready to commit to a multi-season series? It is a nervous moment. These are the best wonders of a season that you can stream in a single day, if you take homework seriously. And Kyle Turner will introduce you to the dreamy and mystical animation of filmmaker Jodie Mack: short film, big smiles.
And now for the backstory on …
Comfort food in a crisis
As home cooking takes on a new meaning, Margaux Laskey, editor of NYT Cooking, spoke to the Times Insider about her favorite recipes, dealing with erratic grocery deliveries, using all those half boxes of pasta, and focusing on comfort foods like rice and Beans. And ice cream. Here it is what she had to say:
What kind of recipes have you gravitated towards?
Using things that I have, and that are many frozen or pantry items. So, canned beans or dried beans. I always have an extra jar of Rao's spaghetti sauce on my shelf. I was talking to someone about how it is time to use all those half boxes of pasta you have. Basically I'm just trying to use what I have and what is in the freezer. And, if I have leftovers, take them out.
What is in your shopping cart these days?
I get fresh fruits and vegetables for sure, because we have to stay healthy. Also, I lean toward comfort foods that I know my children will eat, things that I know they like. This is not the time, for my family anyway, to try a crazy dish. There is enough uncertainty and enough weirdness about all of this.
So I get my go-tos that I get every week, and then more rice and beans. And ice cream. Of course, ice cream.
What has been difficult to cook lately?
Normally, I plan my menu on Friday for next week, and I put my grocery order in, and I may not get one or two items, but I get almost everything I ordered. Now, first of all, you're not even sure you're going to get a space. So, you're not even sure you're going to get everything.
A correction: Tuesday's briefing mistakenly spelled the last name of a writer whose essay on adult friendship appeared in The Cut. She is Samantha Irby, not Kirby.
It's April Fool's Day and we don't feel like joking. But if you need to laugh, our comedy critic surveyed some escapist entertainments.
– Isabella and Mike
