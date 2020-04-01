Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Cook: A Sardine and celery salad from our pantry kitchen series. Melissa Clark calls it a "perfect match,quot; and suggests augmenting it with an egg.

Listens: Some are using their time at home to debate the best widths in N.F.L. history, or to address the relative merits of fast food fries. Our classical music critics have taken it upon themselves to classify recordings of Beethoven's symphonies. (Also with headphones: there's something awe-inspiring about this Modern Love podcast.)

Watch: Aren't you ready to commit to a multi-season series? It is a nervous moment. These are the best wonders of a season that you can stream in a single day, if you take homework seriously. And Kyle Turner will introduce you to the dreamy and mystical animation of filmmaker Jodie Mack: short film, big smiles.

And now for the backstory on …

Comfort food in a crisis

As home cooking takes on a new meaning, Margaux Laskey, editor of NYT Cooking, spoke to the Times Insider about her favorite recipes, dealing with erratic grocery deliveries, using all those half boxes of pasta, and focusing on comfort foods like rice and Beans. And ice cream. Here it is what she had to say:

What kind of recipes have you gravitated towards?

Using things that I have, and that are many frozen or pantry items. So, canned beans or dried beans. I always have an extra jar of Rao's spaghetti sauce on my shelf. I was talking to someone about how it is time to use all those half boxes of pasta you have. Basically I'm just trying to use what I have and what is in the freezer. And, if I have leftovers, take them out.