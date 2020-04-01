YOU. Remember Nipsey Hussle – Check out the video suggestion shared in the memory of the late rapper

YOU. She remembers Nipsey Hussle, who passed away a year ago, and made sure to post a video to her social media account to mark the moment. Check out the clip Tip decided to post on IG.

‘Just us Kickin 'shit Before the world went crazy … It hasn't been the same since. Never will. Still … We will carry memories like these and lessons we learned from your life into eternity with us King. TMC🏁 & # 39; Tip captioned his post.

Someone said: Gracias Thank you all for having videos like this where you can see your memories live in 3D! #preciousmemories ", and another follower also published a memory:" Tb: when Nipsey arrived at Medusa and you lifted the chains, QC … he was solid ".

Another commenter posted this: ‘SHAME ON ALL who are on this page without honoring Nipsey. on the anniversary of his death, but using it for selfish reasons. So disrespectful and in the words of ADVICE "You are out of your pocket, fix it EXPEDITIVELY!"

Someone else wrote: ‘I'm glad you received this … Our city will never be the same. At least you don't have to worry about a heavenly CROWN. "

Another follower said, "I know they say God has a plan for all of us, but this was not supposed to be part of the plan … this still hurts!"

Another fan posted: ‘I still feel so much disbelief and many other mixed emotions. I imagine how friends and family feel. His energy was inexplicable. RIP PIN ".

Someone else wrote: "Can we find out the names of those behind his murder … because that has gone completely underground because it seemed like a basic operation of annoying technicians on the part of superior fr fr,quot;.

