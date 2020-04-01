Wyze Firmware Update Lets You Turn Your Security Cameras Into Web Cameras

Smart home maker Wyze has released a firmware update and a set of instructions to turn your low-cost security camera into a working webcam at a time when the appropriate webcams from brands like Logitech are ever harder to find.

The update, which was released about an hour ago on the Wyze support website, involves manually installing the firmware on your Wyze camera that will temporarily convert it to a webcam, after which it will no longer connect to the Wyze app. and it will work normally. However, Wyze says that you can reverse the process to restore security camera access to the device and get it to work normally again.

You must manually install the firmware with a microSD card

The instructions say you will need a Wyze Cam v2, a microSD card, and a USB-A to USB-A cable to transfer the free firmware update from your computer to the camera. According to Wyze, all you need to do is drop the firmware into the root directory of the memory card, plug the memory card into an unplugged Wyze Cam v2, and then hold down the setup button while rebooting to flash the firmware on the camera and restart like a webcam

From there, you should be able to connect the device to your Mac or Windows machine (taking care to use the device's USB-A port and not the microUSB power port) and manually select it as a third-party HD output video source for apps such as BlueJeans, Google Hangouts, Skype and Zoom, among other providers.

It's not a fancy solution, and I'm having trouble getting it to work on my own Wyze Cam right here at home. That may have something to do with just having access to a formatted microSD that I use for external storage on my Nintendo Switch. (One solution might be to copy the files, format the card, install the firmware, and format again for the Switch before transferring the files again.)

Anyway, for those who need a webcam who are having trouble finding one right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has office employees around the world working from home, this could be a solution if you have the devices necessary in the house.