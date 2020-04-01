Workers across North Texas were concerned that some employers were not doing enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Watch Ginger Allen's report on Up News Info 11 at 10 p.m. It will be posted here after it airs.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – "There are so many germs there that it's hard to describe," says David Nibbelin, who has worked at a freight company in Irving for almost 30 years. "You would think that virus would have started in the break room."

Nibbelin posted the Up News Info 11 I-Team video and photos of what he describes as dirty toilets, leaking potties, and break tables that he says prevent someone from socially distancing themselves during this unprecedented pandemic.

"It's dirty here. The toilets are terrible. The rest rooms are terrible and they don't separate us six feet away. We're side by side."

The trucking company sent Up News Info 11 a statement saying, "The health and safety of our employees is … first priority. And a Covid-19 response team communicates daily with all field offices."

But the I-Team is hearing similar safety concerns from many other employees at workplaces across North Texas.

At a Dallas call center, a viewer writes, "80 employees are working at the same time."

At a warehouse in Terrell, a viewer says: "The close interactions of their employees put not only themselves, but entire families … at risk."

And in an office building in Las Colinas, a Texan from the north says, "More than 50 people … are not working six feet away."

Team I discussed the emails with University of North Texas law professor Mike Maslanka.

"Step forward and do what's right for your employees, period," says Maslanka.

Maslanka says the first step for a concerned employee should be to speak to their manager, human resources, or their company's president. You can do it in person or in writing. Maslanka says don't try to "sound smart,quot;, just speak directly and "from the heart,quot;.

If nothing changes, Maslanka says he must take the next step.

"If they are unsure about distancing themselves or if sanitation like Purell is not provided, the employee should go to the Department of Labor," he says.

Report violations to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration at the Dallas Department of Labor office. You can do it through a call or online. You can be anonymous.

Click here to file a complaint.

During the investigation, your employer may find out that you did this. You can file a whistleblower complaint within 30 days of any adverse employment action.

Click here to file a whistleblower complaint.

If your employer retaliates, you can file a charge of discrimination with the National Labor Relations Board in Fort Worth.

Click here to view the NLRB.

Maslanka says employees who get sick with the virus through work can apply for workers' compensation.

Click here to know more.

But Maslanka says that if his company put him in jeopardy and the company didn't react, he may need to hire a personal injury attorney who can file a lawsuit in state district court.

"If they maliciously endanger you, then they are responsible. They are responsible," says Maslanka.

David Nibbelin says he tried to contact his company. You have now filed a complaint with OSHA.

"I don't plan to sue anyone, but this company makes a lot of money and they should be able to provide us with clean rest rooms and bathrooms," says Nibbelin.

