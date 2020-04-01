Work (away) from home: try the Kourtney Kardashian exercises

Kardashians know who to turn to when looking for a solid training session.

In recent years, both Kourtney Kardashian Y Kim Kardashian they have gone to the gym with a coach Amanda Lee. With more than 12 million fans on Instagram, Amanda, who is also a fitness columnist for Kourtney's company Poosh, helps her followers sweat by sharing her coaching tips. Now Amanda is exclusively targeting E! News on how we can all do great exercise while at home.

"Kourtney loves HIIT workouts because they are super effective and highly efficient," Amanda tells E! News. "They burn as many calories in the shortest time possible. HIIT workouts are great for people with busy schedules and the best part is that they don't require equipment, so you can do them anywhere."

Let's take a look at the exercises Amanda has in store for her workout at home!