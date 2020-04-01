Work (away) from home: try the Kourtney Kardashian exercises

Kardashians know who to turn to when looking for a solid training session.
In recent years, both Kourtney Kardashian Y Kim Kardashian they have gone to the gym with a coach Amanda Lee. With more than 12 million fans on Instagram, Amanda, who is also a fitness columnist for Kourtney's company Poosh, helps her followers sweat by sharing her coaching tips. Now Amanda is exclusively targeting E! News on how we can all do great exercise while at home.
"Kourtney loves HIIT workouts because they are super effective and highly efficient," Amanda tells E! News. "They burn as many calories in the shortest time possible. HIIT workouts are great for people with busy schedules and the best part is that they don't require equipment, so you can do them anywhere."
Let's take a look at the exercises Amanda has in store for her workout at home!
Perform each exercise for 30 seconds.
Take a 10-second break after each exercise.
SCISSOR JUMPS
1. Stand up straight with your legs together and your arms at your sides.
2. Slightly bend your knees and jump into the air.
As you jump, spread your legs shoulder-width apart and stretch your arms out and over your head.
3. Return to the starting position.
4. Repeat
According to Amanda, the jumps are a Kourtney warm-up for HIIT workouts.
SKIP THE LUNGS
1. Start standing with your feet shoulder width apart. Jump your left leg forward and your right leg back in a lunge, with both knees at 90 degrees.
2. Jump and change your legs in the air so that you land in a lunge with your right leg in front.
3. Continue jumping back and forth, pausing as little as possible.
"Jumping lunges work your butt and thighs while also burning serious calories," shares Amanda.
THE ALPINISTS
1. Assume a flexed position with your arms straight and your body in a straight line.
2. Raise your right knee toward your chest.
Then return to the starting position and repeat with the left leg.
3. Continue alternating
"Mountain climbers and excellent basic training for a flatter stomach," Amanda tells E! News.
INCLINED PUSH UPS
1. Stand in front of a table or bench, then place both hands shoulder-width apart with your fingers pointing forward.
2. Return your body to a plank position, with your abs contracted and your back straight.
3. Bend your arms to help you slowly lower your chest to the bench. Straighten your arms to get back in a straight line.
Amanda shares that push-ups are the "best individual upper body workout,quot; and notes that "they also strengthen your core."
JUMPS IN CUCLILLAS
1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, with your toes slightly outward. Squat down with your weight on your heels.
2. When you hit the bottom of your squat, squeeze your bottom well and push up through your legs and heels as you jump up.
3. Land gently, then use the landing boost to go directly to your next squat.
"Kardashian girls love squats," Amanda tells E! News. "They're amazing for sculpting the legs and the butt."
ASK ME
1. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on a bench or chair.
2. Slide your butt off the front of the bench with your legs extended in front of you
3. Stretch your arms while bending your elbows to lower your body to the floor until your elbows are at an angle of approximately 90 degrees. Be sure to keep your back close to the bench.
4. Once you reach the end of the movement, press down on the bench to straighten your elbows, returning to the starting position.
"Diving is the best triceps exercise at home," says Amanda. "They tighten and tone the back of your arms."
ERUCTS
1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, weight on your heels, and arms at your sides.
2. Jump, then bend your knees and lower your body to a squat.
3. Gently jump your feet again to land on the toes in a plank position.
4. Jump your feet back into your hands.
5. Raise your arms above your head and jump explosively into the air.
6. Land and immediately squat again for your next replay
"Burpees work everything from the legs to the core," says Amanda. "They're also great cardiovascular exercises because they accelerate your heart rate quickly."
FLUTTER KICKS
1. Lie on your back. Keep your lower back on the floor with your arms at your sides while lifting your right leg off the floor. Raise your left leg so it is a few inches off the floor.
2. Change the position of the legs, making an agitated kicking motion.
"I love this abdominal workout," shares Amanda. "After 30 seconds you will feel a severe burn!"
Amanda also shares her tips for staying fit and healthy during social estrangement:
1. Resist the urge to become a couch potato. Establish a daily training program to stay on track. For example, commit to doing a 20-minute HIIT workout every morning at 10 a.m.
2. Stay hydrated. Invest in a water filter so you don't have to worry about running out of water.
3. Avoid frozen pizza and stock up on healthy snacks. I bought a bunch of ingredients to make protein shakes like frozen berries, almond milk and protein powder.
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
