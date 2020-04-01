Woman in Greece first refugee to test positive for coronavirus | News

Athens, Greece – A woman who recently gave birth in Greece became the first refugee to contract the coronavirus in the country, But where the infection was detected has not yet been confirmed: at his camp, the hospital, or elsewhere.

The unidentified woman gave birth last week to a hospital in mainland Greece near where she had been living in the Ritsona refugee camp, which has a population of approximately 2,270 and a maximum capacity of 2,674, according to figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

She remains in the hospital.

Health officials are currently investigating the source of the infection, as the woman may have contracted the virus while in the hospital, while other authorities are trying to determine if there are more cases in the camp.

IOM, one of the official actors in Ritsona, confirmed that one of its residents had tested positive, saying that it was trying to protect the site from a potential outbreak

"IOM has distributed cleaners and soaps to all residents, while workspaces and common areas are disinfected once a week," an IOM statement said.

"IOM continues to raise awareness of measures to mitigate the risks of infection, translating and disseminating the guidelines issued by the Greek authorities. Information is key to security."

An IOM spokesperson told Al Jazeera that other members of the community the woman lived with were being examined to determine where she had contracted the virus.

The case comes between growing calls from NGOs, doctors and academics for the European Union to evacuate refugee camps amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people in Greece live in crowded and miserable camps and are therefore at high risk.

Kayvan Bozorgmehr, physician and professor at the School of Public Health at Bielefeld University in Germany, He told Al Jazeera that conditions in the Greek refugee camps were critical points for the virus to spread.

"Refugees in the camps are at high risk of contracting infectious diseases due to overcrowded conditions with poor hygiene and sanitation," said Bozorgmehr, who is among the academics who ask evacuation from Moria, the notoriously overpopulated countryside of Greece on the island of Lesbos.

"Refugees are very likely to become infected with the virus … in host communities or hospitals. An uncontrolled spread in camp settings, such as those on the Greek islands, can lead to a public health disaster as a measure social distancing and quarantine are impossible in these settings. "

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on the island of Lesbos three weeks ago, affecting a Greek citizen.

There are no confirmed cases in Moria, which houses nearly 20,000 people in a space designed for just under 3,000.

The gates of the Ritsona camp, where the woman who has COVID-19 lived before giving birth in a nearby hospital (Reuters screenshot)

Parwana Amiri, a 16-year-old Afghan girl living in Ritsona, has been raising awareness among the camp's residents in anticipation of an outbreak.

"Refugees have to know how to protect themselves against the virus," he told Al Jazeera. and added that everyone he knew was concerned.

"As young people, we have the most important role in the family."

Amiri inEncourage others your age to talk to family members about the best way to wash their hands to avoid transmission.

"This virus has no borders and treats everyone equally," he said. "While you stay at home, we have to stay in the camp where there is no guarantee of health safety."

In response to calls to decongest the islands, the Greek Ministry of Migration has offered a number of what they say are preventive measures.

These include effective closings of the island's camps and in Moria, only 100 people per hour are allowed to leave. The remaining NGOs must present a list of staff who will work in the camp.

Inland fields like Ritsona have been subject to closure measures in line with the rest of the country's population.

Everyone in Greece must now provide a form detailing one of the six reasons for being outside and carrying identification.

Several refugees told Al Jazeera that the police around Ritsona had been checking the roads and handing out fines to people who appeared to be walking to the nearest city without their proper identification and form.

Conditions in continental camps, such as Ritsona, are better than those on the islands, with most remaining at or below capacity.

But the ability to participate in practices like social distancing remains a challenge due to the limited nature of all the camps in the country.

As of Tuesday night, Greece had some 1,300 confirmed cases of the virus and a total of 49 deaths.