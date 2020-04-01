WMO is concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the observation system | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTMLdfc4be003687f079ae1bf9837d40d70211% %MINIFYHTMLdfc4be003687f079ae1bf9837d40d70212%

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has expressed concern about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the quantity and quality of weather observations and forecasts, as well as atmospheric and climate monitoring.

WMO Global Observing System it serves as the backbone of all climate and climate products and services provided by WMO's 193 member states and territories to their citizens. Provides observations on the state of the atmosphere and the ocean surface from terrestrial, marine and space instruments. These data are used for the preparation of meteorological analyzes, forecasts, warnings and warnings.

%MINIFYHTMLdfc4be003687f079ae1bf9837d40d70213% %MINIFYHTMLdfc4be003687f079ae1bf9837d40d70214%

Large parts of the observation system, for example, its satellite components and many terrestrial observation networks, are partially or fully automated. Therefore, they are expected to continue to function without significant degradation for several weeks, in some cases even longer.

%MINIFYHTMLdfc4be003687f079ae1bf9837d40d70215% %MINIFYHTMLdfc4be003687f079ae1bf9837d40d70216%

But if the COVID-19 pandemic lasts for more than a few weeks, then a lack of personnel will lead to a lack of repair, maintenance and supply work, and missing relocations will be a growing concern.

Some parts of the observation system are already affected. In particular, the significant decrease in air traffic has had a clear impact. In-flight measurements of ambient temperature and wind speed and direction are a very important source of information for both weather forecasting and climate monitoring.

Aircraft meteorological data.

Commercial aircraft contribute to Aircraft meteorological data retransmission program (AMDAR), which uses on-board sensors, computers, and communications systems to collect, process, format, and transmit meteorological observations to ground stations via satellite or radio links.

In some parts of the world, particularly in Europe, the decrease in the number of measurements in recent weeks has been dramatic (see table below provided by EUMETNET). EUMETNET member countries, a collaboration between the 31 national meteorological services in Europe, are discussing ways to increase the short-term capabilities of other parts of their observation networks to partly mitigate this loss of aircraft observations.

The AMDAR observation system has traditionally produced more than 700,000 high-quality observations per day of air temperature and wind speed and direction, along with the required positional and temporal information, and with an increasing number of humidity and turbulence measurements.

Surface-based observations

In most developed countries, surface-based weather observations are now almost fully automated.

However, in many developing countries, the transition to automated observations is still in progress, and the meteorological community still relies on observations taken manually by meteorological observers and transmitted to international networks for use in global meteorological and climate models.

WMO has seen a significant decrease in the availability of these types of manual observations in the past two weeks. Some of this may be attributable to the current coronavirus situation, but it remains unclear whether other factors may also play a role. WMO is currently investigating this.

"At present, the adverse impact of the loss of observations on the quality of weather forecast products is still expected to be relatively modest. However, as the decline in the availability of aircraft meteorological observations continues and expands, we can expect a gradual decrease in forecast reliability, "said Lars Peter Riishojgaard, director of the Earth System Branch in the WMO Department of Infrastructure.

"The same is true if the decline in surface-based meteorological observations continues, particularly if the COVID-19 outbreak begins to more broadly affect observers' ability to do their work in large parts of the developing world. WMO will continue to monitor the situation, and the organization is working with its members to mitigate the impact as much as possible, "he said.

Countries shown in darker colors provided fewer observations in the past week.

Currently, there are 16 meteorological satellites and 50 research satellites. More than 10,000 automated and manned surface weather stations and 1,000 superior air stations.

There are 7,000 boats, 100 moored and 1,000 drifting buoys. There are also hundreds of weather radars and 3,000 specially equipped commercial jets that combine, measure key parameters of the atmosphere, land and ocean surface every day.

