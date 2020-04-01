With schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, UC temporarily relaxes enrollment requirements – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With schools across the country potentially closing until the end of the school year, the University of California is temporarily relaxing enrollment requirements.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the UC Board of Regents approved to suspend the use of SAT scores and the letter grade requirement for winter / spring / summer 2020 for all students, including first-year students. recently admitted year of UC. With SATs canceled this spring, scores will also not be required for students applying in the fall of 2021.

The board will also suspend the limit on the number of transferable units with a "pass / fail,quot; rating applied to the units required for minor students for transfer students.

UC is temporarily suspending the letter grade requirement for A-G courses completed in winter / spring / summer 2020 for all students, including the most recently admitted freshmen. (1/4) – UC (@UofCalifornia) April 1, 2020

"The COVID-19 outbreak is a disaster of historical proportions that disrupts all aspects of our lives, including education for high school students, among others," Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California system, said in a statement. . "The flexibility of the University at this crucial time will ensure that future UC-aspiring students get a full and fair opportunity, regardless of their current challenges."

With the closure of high schools and online instruction, some districts have adopted "pass / fail,quot; or "credit / no credit,quot; scores instead of letter grades for the courses needed to qualify for UC admission, authorities said. College visits are no longer feasible with closed campuses, and high school graduation status remains unknown to many districts.

UC still requests submission of final transcripts by July 1, but if schools are unable or unsure of their ability to issue transcripts by this date, they can contact UC at [email protected]