Wimbledon canceled: the world of tennis reacts to the main event of the scratching sport

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2
Another sporting event has been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Wimbledon announced Wednesday that the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) had canceled the 2020 event, the first time it has happened since 1945 for the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament.

The announcement came in conjunction with a joint announcement by the Tennis Professionals Association (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) that they would further extend the suspension of their respective tours, until July 13. Wimbledon was originally scheduled for June 29. to July 12.

MORE: Coronavirus Updates – All Sports Events Canceled So Far

Unlike the Roland-Garros (French Open), postponed until September from its regular start in late May, the Championship will not be held again until June 28, 2021.

It is only natural that the event be canceled to prioritize the health of players and fans in the wake of an unprecedented pandemic. Similarly, it is only natural that players who would normally play on the iconic Wimbledon grass courts are devastated:

Players react to Wimbledon cancellation

