Wimbledon canceled: the world of tennis reacts to the main event of the scratching sport

Another sporting event has been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Wimbledon announced Wednesday that the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) had canceled the 2020 event, the first time it has happened since 1945 for the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament.

The announcement came in conjunction with a joint announcement by the Tennis Professionals Association (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) that they would further extend the suspension of their respective tours, until July 13. Wimbledon was originally scheduled for June 29. to July 12.

We regret that the AELTC today decided that The Championships 2020 be canceled due to public health issues related to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championship will be organized from June 28 to July 11, 2021. https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

Unlike the Roland-Garros (French Open), postponed until September from its regular start in late May, the Championship will not be held again until June 28, 2021.

It is only natural that the event be canceled to prioritize the health of players and fans in the wake of an unprecedented pandemic. Similarly, it is only natural that players who would normally play on the iconic Wimbledon grass courts are devastated:

Players react to Wimbledon cancellation

I will miss playing in @Wimbledon this year💔. Stay safe everyone, I love you guys❤️🥺 – Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) April 1, 2020

So sad to hear @Wimbledon it will not take place this year. The end of last year will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I still have more time to defend my title 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PmppwUuKtD – Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 1, 2020

😢😢😢😢😢😢 I will miss you SO MUCH! – Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) April 1, 2020

This is ripper … and no, this is not an April Fools joke …

I hope we can all be there in 2021 !!!! – Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 1, 2020

The news that we all expected to hear has been announced. Devastating 😭 but health and safety come first. See you all in 2021. Stay Safe 💕🎾 https://t.co/jQINdq1HM8 – Melanie South (@melaniesouth) April 1, 2020