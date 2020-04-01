Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War II due to coronavirus – Up News Info

Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament will not be played.

Britain imposed a national blockade just over a week ago, and the All England Club announced after a two-day emergency meeting that the event it simply refers to as The Championship is being scrapped by 2020. That had not happened since 1945.

Wimbledon was slated to be played on the club's grass courts outside London from June 29 to July 12.

Instead, the next edition of the tournament will be from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

Also on Wednesday, the ATP and WTA announced that professional tours for men and women would be suspended until at least July 13, bringing the number of elite tennis tournaments affected by the coronavirus to more than 30. The tours Major games had already been on hold until June 7. Lower level events on the Challenger Tour and ITF World Tennis Tour will also be suspended until mid-July.

Wimbledon was first held in 1877 and has been held every year since then, with the exception of two stages: from 1915-18 because of World War I, and from 1940-45 because of World War II.

"It has weighed heavily on our minds that the organization of The Championships has only been previously disrupted by World Wars," said club president Ian Hewitt in a press release, "but, after exhaustive and exhaustive consideration of all scenarios, We believe it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year's Championship and instead focus on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon resources to help those in our communities. local and beyond. "

Wimbledon joins the growing list of sporting events canceled entirely in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

That includes the Tokyo Olympics, which have been delayed 12 months, and the NCAA men's and women's college basketball tournaments.

Wimbledon is the first major tennis championship eliminated this year due to the coronavirus. The start of the French Open was postponed from late May to late September.

Shortly after the Wimbledon news came, the US Tennis Association. USA It released a statement saying it "still plans to host the US Open as scheduled," from August 31 to September 13 in New York.

Wednesday's decision by the All England Club means Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will not have a chance to defend their Wimbledon titles from 2019.

"We are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will return." Halep wrote on social media. "And it means I still have more time to defend my title."

Serena Williams retweeted the club's message about the cancellation and wrote, "I am shocked."

The move also removes what could have been one of Roger Federer's best opportunities to try adding to his 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record eight at Wimbledon. Federer, who turns 39 in August, is recovering from knee surgery and plans to return in time for the European turf circuit that has now been erased from the calendar.

In a statement last week, the All England Club said postponing the two-week event would not come "without significant risk and difficulty,quot; due to the surface of the grass. The club also said it ruled out "playing behind closed doors,quot; without viewers.

Hundreds of thousands of people have captured COVID-19, and thousands have died. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also milder cases of pneumonia, which sometimes require hospitalization.

Regular everyday life has stopped in many ways in many parts of the world in recent weeks, and sport has reflected this.

The NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball are on hold indefinitely; Kentucky Derby, Masters and Indianapolis 500 were delayed several months until September; The English Premier League and other football club competitions are currently suspended; The European Football Championship, scheduled to end in London on the same day as the Wimbledon Men's Final, was postponed from 2020 to 2021.