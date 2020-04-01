Wimbledon: Andy and Jamie Murray back decision to cancel championships | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML65225354c0fc544fbcc6e973a358527d11% %MINIFYHTML65225354c0fc544fbcc6e973a358527d12%





%MINIFYHTML65225354c0fc544fbcc6e973a358527d13% %MINIFYHTML65225354c0fc544fbcc6e973a358527d14%











2:10



Two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Jamie Murray has backed the decision to cancel the tournament.

Two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Jamie Murray has backed the decision to cancel the tournament.

%MINIFYHTML65225354c0fc544fbcc6e973a358527d15% %MINIFYHTML65225354c0fc544fbcc6e973a358527d16%

Andy and Jamie Murray have expressed disappointment at the cancellation of Wimbledon, but insist that health and safety must come first.

The Championship became the last sporting event to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will not take place for the first time since World War II.

Two-time Wimbledon singles champion Andy visited Facebook to offer a brief reaction to the news, while brother Jamie joined in. Sky Sports News and described the decision as "inevitable,quot;.

Andy Murray said: "Very sad that the Fever-Tree and Wimbledon Championships have been canceled this year, but with all that is happening in the world right now, everyone's health is definitely the most important thing!

"I hope to get back on the grass next year! I hope everyone stays safe and healthy. #StayHomeSaveLives,quot;

The Murray brothers insist that public health and safety must be prioritized.

Jamie Murray, himself a two-time doubles champion at the All England Club in 2007 and 2017, backed the decision to cancel the tournament directly rather than postpone it later in the year.

He also believes that the uncertainty of when the pandemic will subside would have made any attempt at reprogramming problematic.

"It was quite inevitable with all the restrictions that are currently in place in the country and we don't know when it will relax," Jamie said.

Jamie Murray in Davis Cup action

"For Wimbledon as an event, health and safety are obviously a priority and I am sure they cannot guarantee that and were left with the obvious decision to cancel."

"There is still no guarantee that the event can go on, obviously they would have to work with many different events, the stakeholders within tennis to try to fit it in and they also depend so much on natural light to host the event. Event.

"Often at Wimbledon we play until between nine or ten at night and obviously if you delay the event for five or six weeks, you would lose a lot of that."

0:40 The British n. ° 1 Johanna Konta says she is upset that Wimbledon has been canceled, but believes it is the right decision. The British n. ° 1 Johanna Konta says she is upset that Wimbledon has been canceled, but believes it is the right decision.

Without a grass court season, the most pressing concern for players now will be what financial ramifications could arise if the rest of the tennis season is shortened.

As Murray admits, continued uncertainty about whether or not travel restrictions will be eased, or when they will, has also put the rest of the season in jeopardy.

That's despite the fact that the organizers of the United States Open remain firm that they are still operating under the assumption that the tournament at Flushing Meadows will continue as planned in August.

Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II

Murray said: "At the top of the game, there is a lot of money to be made, going down in the ranking which changes quite dramatically."

"But I guess for tennis, what makes it so difficult to earn a living is that the expenses are very high in the sport."

"You are traveling the world all the time, you are paying for flights, you are paying for hotels, maybe you are paying for coaches or physicals."

"We are all not sure how this virus is going to develop. What will be the consequences of that in terms of how long it will take the world to return to normal?

"For tournaments in August or September, there may be restrictions still in place in those countries, so some players may not be allowed to travel.

"These are difficult times and many of the decisions are not necessarily in the hands of the players, and may not be in the hands of the routes."