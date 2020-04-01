Wimbledon 2020 canceled due to coronavirus pandemic | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLca788b3f64b3aced0c99e8dd3781e87911% %MINIFYHTMLca788b3f64b3aced0c99e8dd3781e87912%

Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War II





%MINIFYHTMLca788b3f64b3aced0c99e8dd3781e87913% %MINIFYHTMLca788b3f64b3aced0c99e8dd3781e87914% Wimbledon becomes the last major sporting event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLca788b3f64b3aced0c99e8dd3781e87915% %MINIFYHTMLca788b3f64b3aced0c99e8dd3781e87916%

The All England Club has canceled this year's Wimbledon due to the coronavirus pandemic after an emergency board meeting on Wednesday.

Wimbledon hoped to delay making a final decision for a few more weeks, but Chief Executive Richard Lewis announced that he was ahead of an emergency board meeting in which it was decided to cancel rather than postpone the two-week tournament. on the grass court.

The main draw game at Wimbledon was due to start on June 29 and preparations for the tournament are supposed to start in late April, requiring a significant number of people on the site.

But the conditions required to play on the lawn mean that fans will have to manage for a year without Wimbledon for the first time since 1945.

Since the first Wimbledon tournament in 1877, there have only been 10 years in which it has not been held, all of them due to war. Since 1946, Wimbledon has been organized every year.

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will not be able to defend their singles title this summer

Specific insurance to cover a disease pandemic like coronavirus means Wimbledon is in good financial shape, and the Lawn Tennis Association would also receive the usual surplus, which exceeded £ 40 million in 2018, which makes up a large chunk of its financing. .

Previous turf tournaments at Nottingham, Birmingham, Queen & # 39; s Club and Eastbourne will also be affected.

More to follow …

Don't forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportstennis.