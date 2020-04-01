Why the global recession could last so long

LONDON – The world is almost certain to be caught in a devastating recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, fears are mounting that the recession could be much more long-lasting and long-lasting than originally feared, which could last until next year and beyond, as governments tighten restrictions on companies to stop the spread of the pandemic and as a fear of the virus. It reconfigures the very concept of public space, impeding consumer-led economic growth.
The pandemic is primarily a public health emergency. As long as human interaction remains dangerous, companies cannot responsibly return to normal. And what was normal before may no longer be normal. People may be less inclined to get stuck in crowded restaurants and concert halls even after containing the virus.
The abrupt interruption of commercial activity threatens to impose such deep and lasting economic pain on all regions of the world, while the recovery could take years. Losses for companies, many already saturated with debts, the risk triggers a financial crisis of cataclysmic proportions.
"I feel like the 2008 financial crisis was a dry run for this," said Kenneth S. Rogoff, a Harvard economist and co-author of a story of financial crises, "This time it's different: eight centuries of financial insanity."
"This is already shaping up to be the deepest dive on record for the world economy for over 100 years," he said. "It all depends on how long it lasts, but if this lasts a long time, it will certainly be the mother of all financial crises."
The situation looks especially serious in Developing countries, which have seen investment rush by exits this year, sending coins into a tailspin, forcing people to pay more for imported food and fuel, and threatening governments with insolvency, all this while the pandemic threatens to overwhelm inadequate medical systems.
Among investors, a hopeful scenario holds true: the recession will be painful but short-lived, leading to a solid recovery this year. The global economy is in a temporary freeze, logic says. Once the virus is contained, allowing people to return to offices and shopping centers, life will return to normal. The jets will be filled with families going on holiday simply deferred. The factories will resume, fulfilling the saved orders.
But even after the virus is tamed, and no one really knows when it will be, the emerging world is likely to be fraught with problems, defying recovery. Mass unemployment requires social costs. Widespread bankruptcy could leave the industry in a weakened state, without investment and innovation.
Households can remain agitated and risk averse, making them prone to saving. Some measures of social distancing could remain indefinitely. Consumer spending represents approximately two thirds of global economic activity. If anxiety lingers and people are reluctant to spend, expansion will be limited, especially as continued vigilance against the coronavirus may be necessary for years.
"Psychology will not recover," said Charles Dumas, chief economist at TS Lombard, an investment research firm in London. "People have had a real shock. Recovery will be slow and certain patterns of behavior will change, if not forever, at least for a long time. "
Rising stock prices in the United States have fueled spending in recent years. Millions of people are now filing claims for unemployment benefits, while wealthier households are absorbing the reality of substantially diminished retirement savings.
Americans significantly increased their savings rates in the years after the Great Depression. Fear and tarnished credit limited dependence on loans. That could happen again.
"The loss of income on the labor front is tremendous," Dumas said. "The loss of value in the wealth effect is also very strong."
The sense of alarm is reinforced by the fact that every inhabited part of the world is now in trouble.
The United States, the world's largest economy, is almost certainly in recession. This is Europe. Therefore, there are probably important economies such as Canada, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to grow just 2 percent this year, according to TS Lombard, the research firm.
For years, a segment of economic orthodoxy advanced the notion that globalization came with a built-in insurance policy against collective disasters. As some part of the world economy grew, that was supposed to moderate the impact of a recession in any country.
The global recession that followed the 2008 financial crisis generated that thesis. The current recession presents an even more extreme event: a global emergency that has not left a safe haven.
When the pandemic emerged, initially in central China, it was seen as a substantial threat to that economy. Even when China closed, conventional wisdom held that, at worst, big international companies like Apple and General Motors would suffer sales losses to Chinese consumers, while manufacturers elsewhere would have a hard time securing parts made in Chinese factories.
But then the pandemic spread to Italy and eventually throughout Europe, threatening factories on the continent. Then came government policies that essentially blocked modern life, including business, while the virus spread to the United States.
"Now, wherever you look at the global economy, we see an impact on domestic demand in addition to the impacts of the supply chain," said Innes McFee, managing director of macro and investor services at Oxford Economics in London. . "It is incredibly troubling."
Oxford Economics estimates that the global economy will contract marginally this year, before improving in June. But this view is likely to be sharply revised downward, McFee said.
Trillions of dollars in credits and loan guarantees provided by central banks and governments in the The United States and Europe have perhaps cushioned the more developed economies. That can prevent large numbers of companies from failing, economists say, while ensuring that workers who lose their jobs will be able to keep up with their bills.
"I am attached to the idea that this is a temporary crisis," said Marie Owens Thomsen, global chief economist at Indosuez Wealth Management in Geneva. "Press the pause button, then press the start button and the machine starts running again."
But that depends on the rescue packages being effective, it is not a sure thing. In the typical economic shock, the government spends money trying to encourage people to go out and spend. In this crisis, authorities demand that people stay indoors to limit the virus.
"The longer this lasts, the more likely there will be destruction of productive capacity," said Owens Thomsen. "So the nature of the crisis transforms from temporary to something a little bit longer lasting."
Across the world, foreign direct investment is on track to decline by 40 percent this year, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. This threatens "lasting damage to global production networks and supply chains," said the agency's director of investment and business, James Zhan.
"Most economies are likely to take two to three years to return to their pre-pandemic production levels," said IHS Markit in a recent research note.
In developing countries, the consequences are already severe. Not only is capital fleeing, but a drop in the prices of basic products, especially oil, is attacking many countries, including Mexico, Chile and Nigeria. China's slowdown is spreading to countries supplying components to Chinese factories, from Indonesia to South Korea.
From now until the end of next year, developing countries are in danger of paying around $ 2.7 trillion in debt, according to a report released Monday by the UN trade body. In normal times, they could afford to transfer most of that debt to new loans. But the abrupt exodus of money has led investors to charge higher interest rates on new loans.
The UN agency called for a bailout of $ 2.5 trillion for developing countries: $ 1 trillion in loans from the International Monetary Fund, another $ 1 trillion in debt forgiveness from a wide range of creditors and $ 500 trillion for the recovery of health.
"The great fear we have for developing countries is that economic shocks have really affected most of them before health shocks have really started to hit," said Richard Kozul-Wright, director of the strategy division. of globalization and development in the trade of the UN body in Geneva.
In the most optimistic view, the solution is already underway. China has effectively contained the virus and is starting to return to work, albeit gradually. If Chinese factories come back to life, that will spread worldwide, generating demand for computer chips made in Taiwan, copper mined in Zambia, and soybeans grown in Argentina.
But China's industry is not immune to global reality. Chinese consumers are an increasingly powerful force, but cannot stimulate a full recovery. If Americans are still struggling with the pandemic, if South Africa cannot go into debt on world markets, and if Europe is in recession, that will limit appetite for Chinese goods.
"If Chinese manufacturing returns, who exactly are they selling to?" asked Mr. Rogoff, the economist. "How can global growth not take a hit in the long run?"