Why the global recession could last so long

LONDON – The world is almost certain to be caught in a devastating recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, fears are mounting that the recession could be much more long-lasting and long-lasting than originally feared, which could last until next year and beyond, as governments tighten restrictions on companies to stop the spread of the pandemic and as a fear of the virus. It reconfigures the very concept of public space, impeding consumer-led economic growth.

The pandemic is primarily a public health emergency. As long as human interaction remains dangerous, companies cannot responsibly return to normal. And what was normal before may no longer be normal. People may be less inclined to get stuck in crowded restaurants and concert halls even after containing the virus.