Why is there no MENA category in the 2020 US Census? The | USA News

The United States Census Bureau says the 2020 census is an "opportunity to shape the future of their community," but for many Arabs, Iranians, and other descendants of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the count Decennial is just a reminder of Lack of Acknowledgment.

The United States Census, conducted every 10 years since 1970, helps the federal government determine everything from seats in Congress to about $ 1.5 trillion in federal spending.

Despite repeated attempts to add a MENA category, those of Middle Eastern and North African descent who complete this year's census, as in the past, will be forced to identify as "white," a decision some say which adds the numbers of the Arabs and others in favor of white demographics.

In a 2015 Census Bureau study, researchers concluded that "it is optimal to use a dedicated Middle East or North Africa category,quot; for the 2020 census. The researchers also wrote: "The inclusion of a MENA category decreased significantly. the overall percentage of respondents who reported as white. "

Former President Barack Obama's administration was considering adding a MENA category, but in 2018, officials said a category would not be added, citing concerns that MENA was viewed not as a race but as an ethnicity, which the bureau has not investigated.

The race question lists "Lebanese,quot; and "Egyptian,quot; as examples of "white,quot;. Residents can specify which ethnic group they identify by writing it on the form.

A screenshot of the 2020 planned question on race (US Census Bureau)

Skew data

Proponents of the MENA category listing blame President Donald Trump's administration, which has targeted many in the Middle East and North Africa, including signing an order banning citizens of various Muslim-majority countries.

"The MENA category was 95 percent certainty until the Trump administration entered," said Samer Khalaf, national chairman of the Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC).

Khalaf said the exclusion from the MENA category was a politicized act.

"Why? If you take the Arabs out of the white category, they will fall," Khalaf told Al Jazeera. "Almost to the point that it's going to be a white minority and God forbid that happens when you basically have government officials who are white extremists."

Mike Friedrich, a representative from the Census Bureau, said more research is still needed before implementing a MENA category. The office did not respond to questions about aggregate effects, conflicts with OMB, or how one category would affect federal funding for individuals in the MENA region.

Stigmatization

Beyond these problems, the lack of recognition also allows continued civil rights abuses, and in the case of Arab Americans, another stigmatized image that can penetrate policy, advocates say.

Matthew Jaber Stiffler, professor of Arab-American studies at the University of Michigan, said their connection lies in being "stereotyped by the general public."

When a MENA demographic as diverse as the Arabs is reduced to a one-dimensional group, Stiffler said, a paradox is created: On the one hand, American Arabs are "constantly connected fighting stereotypes,quot; and, on the other, the lines of a "racial hierarchy,quot; within the community are blurred.

"100 years ago, Arabs literally fought in court to be white," said Stiffler, who is also an Arab-American. "The identity of the Arabs has always been in relation to the majority group."

Posters advertising the US Census. USA 2020s cover closed and closed business amid coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

The Naturalization Act of 1790, the same year the census began, allowed citizenship only for "a free white person." In 1915 George Dow, an immigrant from Syria, had to prove that he was white and not "Asian,quot; to obtain citizenship.

Over the years, the laws better reflected the racial makeup of the nation. It was only until the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 that the United States banned discrimination in the naturalization process.

However, with issues like "Muslim prohibition and immigration," Stiffler said, it reinforces "the tenor that all Arabs see or act in a certain way."

A MENA category would represent a diverse set of discarded identities with specific needs … Obtaining census data would be a good start in meeting those needs. Jad Elharake

Former University of Michigan students Jad Elharake, Nadine Jawad, and Ibtihal Makki ran their school in 2017, including a MENA category in university applications.

Elharake, who led the movement, said a diverse group of MENA people supported his efforts without rejection. The trio hope that their efforts will be reflected in a future census.

"A MENA category would represent a diverse set of discarded identities with specific needs," said Elharake. "Obtaining census data would be a good start to meet those needs."

This year's census is also conducted during the coronavirus pandemic, which experts say could further skew the data, experts say.

For someone like Stuart Elnagdy, who is half Egyptian and half Mexican, filling out the census has a problem: "There is no precise choice," he said.

"If there is & # 39; another & # 39 ;, then I choose Hispanic," he said. "I would prefer a MENA box over anything else, but I'm definitely not going to put it aside. My Latino side has been through that fight already."