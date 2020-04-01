Why doesn't Jonathan Van Ness want you to cut your hair right now?

Jonathan Van Ness It has a message for people who want to cut their hair in the middle of social distancing but do not know how: do not do it.

the Weird eye star shared these words of wisdom in Tuesday's home edition of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I think the most important advice is not to do it. It's just not to do it. Just don't do it," said the grooming guru. "You know, the average human head grows from a quarter of an inch to a half inch of hair a month. So, in the worst case scenario, this will give you, like, what, two inches, three inches of hair. It's like, try a new look. Maybe you need a fluff; maybe you need a little more length. Yeah, like, save your haircuts. Because what you don't want to do is mess up your hair so much that thing is still growing after quarantine. " .