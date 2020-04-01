Why doesn't Jonathan Van Ness want you to cut your hair right now?

Jonathan Van Ness It has a message for people who want to cut their hair in the middle of social distancing but do not know how: do not do it.
the Weird eye star shared these words of wisdom in Tuesday's home edition of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I think the most important advice is not to do it. It's just not to do it. Just don't do it," said the grooming guru. "You know, the average human head grows from a quarter of an inch to a half inch of hair a month. So, in the worst case scenario, this will give you, like, what, two inches, three inches of hair. It's like, try a new look. Maybe you need a fluff; maybe you need a little more length. Yeah, like, save your haircuts. Because what you don't want to do is mess up your hair so much that thing is still growing after quarantine. " .
Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary and gender and prefers pronouns, also spoke about his new children's book. The peanut goes for the gold.
"Growing up, I loved children's books. Don't get me wrong. Like, the classics were amazing … But I think I would have been very comforted as a child if I knew there was, like, a fierce, non-binary guinea pig that was going to get a medal at the junior national championships, or at least have a chance to go to the junior national gymnastics championships, "said the Netflix celebrity. "So, I knew I needed to, like, create that space, much like what Peanut did."
Additionally, he talked about his CATV Mews program on social media and even brought in one of his cat reporters.
Watch the video to see the interview.
