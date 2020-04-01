Why do moms everywhere trust Jessica Alba's honest company?

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

When Jessica Alba Discovering that she couldn't find a brand to trust her day-to-day needs, and that she offered self-care items that were effective without harsh chemicals, she decided to start a company to do just that. And to clarify his intention, he called him Honest.

Since its inception, Honest has grown from offering a variety of clean baby products like diapers and wipes. Now the company has become a complete wellness brand with safe and effective products in categories such as bath, body and personal care, beauty and home.

And their fan base has grown from mothers and expectant mothers to almost anyone who appreciates Honest's values ​​and dedication to security and transparency in everything they create. As if that wasn't enough, the company is also socially conscious, implementing community initiatives and partnerships that give people access to safe and effective options, especially when they need it most. They have donated more than 20 million products to people in need since 2012.