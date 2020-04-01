Why Daniel Murphy's $ 100K Pledge to Help Minor League Baseball Players Is an Act of Love

The price of dreams in America is often the hunger for your art. This is the harsh truth for a street rapper who aspires to be as famous as Post Malone and the unknown sculptor who daydreams about organizing an exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum.

But are you starving to chase the dream of playing baseball on The Show? Believe me, it happens.

For far too long, Major League Baseball has blatantly exploited athletes who ride buses in the minor leagues. It is a dirty little secret that should no longer be idealized as a rite of passage. At the lowest levels of a multi-million dollar business, players are treated like hired servants on balls.

When the coronavirus began to devastate the health of American citizens and the United States economy last month, the news initially seemed a little strange to me. St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright, who has earned nearly $ 150 million in his career, generously donated $ 250,000 to More Than Baseball, an organization established to help increase the well-being and financial IQ of minor league players, hundreds of whom live below the United States' poverty level.

My first reaction was: At a time when shopping malls are being closed and jobless claims have skyrocketed, does any baseball player legitimately qualify as a charity case?

The answer is a resounding yes!

Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy pledged $ 100,000 Wednesday to help minor league families affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Jeremy Wolf, the CEO of More Than Baseball, grinned from ear to ear when he shared this love affair with Murphy, desperately needed at a time when the coronavirus is wreaking havoc.

"We are getting support from Adam Wainwright, who gave us $ 250,000 … and when you see Daniel Murphy step up, it obviously means there is a need that we are helping to solve," said Wolf.

"Getting players to trust us enough to sign up and speak publicly about what we are doing in a minor league environment based on silence and fear is in itself enough to celebrate."

Attaboy, Murph!

When the pandemic quickly and shockingly ended spring training on March 12 in Arizona, a young Venezuelan infielder received a plane ticket to South America, but did not have the funds for ground transportation to get home. family.

"We subscribed the $ 125 I needed for a trip from the Venezuela airport," said Wolf.

Shortly before COVID-19 closed sports in the United States, a 25-year-old pitcher in the New York Mets' farming system underwent Tommy John surgery. "I wasn't too bitter when I was told I had to have TJ. It all came down to having surgery or finishing baseball. So it was an easy choice," said Conner O & # 39; Neil. "But I'm not exactly on top financially. And a lot of minor league players don't know where their next salary will be."

O & # 39; Neil, who signed for a modest $ 10,000 (minus Uncle Sam's cut) as a 2017 seventh-round pick, is currently on a diet of ground turkey tacos, which he eats twice a day, because the cleats are inexpensive, not to mention easy. Get ready with one healthy arm. His last trip to the grocery store was covered by a $ 75 grant from More Than Baseball.

Yes, baseball is a game that many of us would play for free. But free does not keep the electricity on.

While Adley Rutschman grabbed the headlines for the $ 8.1 million signing bonus he received as the No. 1 overall election in 2019, nearly 25% of the 916 players selected in last year's draft signed for less than $ 10,000, according to an investigation by Prospects Live. Even with the salary increases slated for minor league players in 2021, a rookie assigned to a short-season team will have a meager salary of $ 5,000. Try to live on it.

"We are tired of the animosity," Wolf said. "We are tired of neglect."

Wolf understands the difficulties of playing in minors, because he lived through them. On the day of 2016, when he was drafted in round 31 of Trinity University by the Mets, the team of his childhood dreams, Wolf cried for joy.

"Even after having one child in these years, it will be the best time of my life," insisted Wolf, winner of two state preparation championships in Arizona, as well as a national championship in college.

However, for 16 months in the Mets' farm system, Wolf's baseball dream broke him, both physically and financially.

Wolf signed a $ 5,000 bonus, then was paid what he generously calculates at $ 3.50 an hour for seasonal employment. Despite hitting .290 as a rookie, he stepped back and saw Tim Tebow jump quickly into the minor league ranks as a novelty act.

After the organization defaulted on two promised meals a day in its contract, Wolf often went to bed hungry after games. When the Brooklyn Cyclones requested that he switch from outfield to first base during his second season, Wolf had to buy his own glove. When he broke a record in 2017, he "couldn't even walk the phone,quot; when the Mets cut him off, abruptly ending Wolf's career at 24, with $ 2,000 in credit card debt from the starving life of the hungry artist. baseball.

Rather than sulking, he created More Than Baseball, a startup based on the simple belief that all players, including more than 4,000 minor league players who currently need financial assistance, deserve adequate housing, food, and equipment while pursuing a dream. .

The big change can start with small acts of kindness. There is a minor league player who recently left spring training and returned home with a wife who was employed as a nurse. She works in the intensive care unit at a hospital prepared for the deadly tsunami of coronavirus cases, she encountered selfless courage.

"This young baseball player contacted us," said More Than Baseball executive Simon Rosenblum-Larson, who declined to name the player out of respect for his dignity. "All he wanted to do was make his wife have a good dinner when she finished her ICU shift. We help you buy groceries. So we are here. "