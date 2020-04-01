Why Daniel Murphy's $ 100K Pledge to Help Minor League Baseball Players Is an Act of Love

The price of dreams in America is often the hunger for your art. This is the harsh truth for a street rapper who aspires to be as famous as Post Malone and the unknown sculptor who daydreams about organizing an exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum.

But are you starving to chase the dream of playing baseball on The Show? Believe me, it happens.

For far too long, Major League Baseball has blatantly exploited athletes who ride buses in the minor leagues. It is a dirty little secret that should no longer be idealized as a rite of passage. At the lowest levels of a multi-million dollar business, players are treated like hired servants on balls.

When the coronavirus began to devastate the health of American citizens and the United States economy last month, the news initially seemed a little strange to me. St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright, who has earned nearly $ 150 million in his career, generously donated $ 250,000 to More Than Baseball, an organization established to help increase the well-being and financial IQ of minor league players, hundreds of whom live below the United States' poverty level.

My first reaction was: At a time when shopping malls are being closed and jobless claims have skyrocketed, does any baseball player legitimately qualify as a charity case?

The answer is a resounding yes!

Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy pledged $ 100,000 Wednesday to help minor league families affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Jeremy Wolf, the CEO of More Than Baseball, grinned from ear to ear when he shared this love affair with Murphy, desperately needed at a time when the coronavirus is wreaking havoc.

"We are getting support from Adam Wainwright, who gave us $ 250,000 … and when you see Daniel Murphy step up, it obviously means there is a need that we are helping to solve," said Wolf.

"Getting players to trust us enough to sign up and speak publicly about what we are doing in a minor league environment based on silence and fear is in itself enough to celebrate."

Attaboy, Murph!

When the pandemic quickly and shockingly ended spring training on March 12 in Arizona, a young Venezuelan infielder received a plane ticket to South America, but did not have the funds for ground transportation to get home. family.

