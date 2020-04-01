Who won the biggest loser of season 18?

Y The big loser it is…

Jim DiBattista!

In tonight's season 18 finale of the USA Network weight loss competition, he presents Bob Harper He happily informed the father of three and the youth soccer coach that he had won $ 100,000. DiBattista began his journey on the show weighing in at 385 pounds and was determined to lose the weight of his family and team.

"Jim, you are the biggest loser," Bob declared.

As documented throughout the season, DiBattista did not want to end up like his parents, who died too soon. Fortunately, by the end of tonight's season, DiBattista had accomplished a great physical transformation by losing 144 pounds.

Excited by the results, the 241-pound coach caught up with the audience and hit the coach Erica Lugo The biggest hug. Of course, he then went to hug his wife and children, who were moved to tears in the audience.

"This has all been like a dream," DiBattista said after his victory. "And that will be the smallest I have been in literally over 20 years, it is surreal. Winning this program with my family here … is without a doubt the greatest achievement that I have made, personally, in my life." .