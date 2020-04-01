Who won the biggest loser of season 18?

Y The big loser it is…
Jim DiBattista!
In tonight's season 18 finale of the USA Network weight loss competition, he presents Bob Harper He happily informed the father of three and the youth soccer coach that he had won $ 100,000. DiBattista began his journey on the show weighing in at 385 pounds and was determined to lose the weight of his family and team.
"Jim, you are the biggest loser," Bob declared.
As documented throughout the season, DiBattista did not want to end up like his parents, who died too soon. Fortunately, by the end of tonight's season, DiBattista had accomplished a great physical transformation by losing 144 pounds.
Excited by the results, the 241-pound coach caught up with the audience and hit the coach Erica Lugo The biggest hug. Of course, he then went to hug his wife and children, who were moved to tears in the audience.
"This has all been like a dream," DiBattista said after his victory. "And that will be the smallest I have been in literally over 20 years, it is surreal. Winning this program with my family here … is without a doubt the greatest achievement that I have made, personally, in my life." .
DiBattista beat out other competitors Micah Collum Y Kyle yeo, who also had incredible weight loss transformations. Specifically, Micah lost 99 pounds and Kyle lost 86 pounds.
Jim later confirmed that he lost an additional 11 pounds, bringing his total loss to 155 pounds.
"Since I've been home, my lifestyle has changed dramatically. I prepare food, wake up and go to the gym much earlier, I want to be a better person," said DiBattista. "Going back to the real world was definitely an adjustment."
While the Philadelphia resident said he nearly slipped at a work dinner, he said he had considered what he had been eating since leaving the show. Also, he was so excited that he was now able to join his family at an amusement park.
"I am ready to show my children that when you are an adult it is okay to take a little time for yourself and be healthy," the coach concluded. "Now, I hope I can go to a wedding or two. And, maybe I'll be a grandfather. It's so exciting that I can't wait!"
Be sure to congratulate the winner on social media!
The big loser it is transmitted by the EE network. USA
(E! And USA Network are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLd41504a6f8ddfb4598c50d9bcf937cae17%