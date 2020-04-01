Who is the player of the season for your Premier League club? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTML1aac2592df1dfeda69d5a600d54a888b11% %MINIFYHTML1aac2592df1dfeda69d5a600d54a888b12%

Give us your opinion on who has been the best player for your club this season







Who has been your Premier League player of the season so far? See our selections and cast your votes.

So far we have nominated some of the best artists, but if you think someone deserves a mention, please let us know in the comment section here or on each club's individual page.

Click on each team name below to see who has been nominated for Player of the Season and keep an eye on Sky Sports & # 39; digital platforms for results!

Arsenal

Is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the best player for Arsenal this season?

It has been a turbulent campaign for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta replacing Unai Emery in December, but which player has been the best player on the field?

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Callum Wilson heads out for Bournemouth?

It hasn't been the season that someone associated with Bournemouth would have expected with Eddie Howe's side struggling to stay in the Premier League.

Despite the team's struggles, there have been some excellent individual performances on the field, but which player deserves the Player of the Season award?

Brighton

Burnley

A strong run for the Clarets in the second half of the season thus far, culminating in an unbeaten streak of seven games before the suspension of national football, has Sean Dyche aiming for a second result in the top 10 of three seasons. and another job well done with limited resources on Turf Moor.

Chelsea

Who has stood out for Chelsea this period?

Frank Lampard took over the management reins in the summer and has overseen the introduction of young talent alongside more established players. But who has shone under the Chelsea legend?

crystal Palace

It has been a largely comfortable season for Roy Hodgson and his team, but who has shined for the South London club?

Everton

Mason Holgate, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are the favorites

It has been a rollercoaster drive for the Merseyside club, with Marco Silva replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December, coinciding with a pickup in fortune. There have been some standout individual performances throughout the season, but which one has been the best?

Leicester

Liverpool

Will Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane be voted the best Liverpool player?

There are a plethora of Jurgen Klopp team contenders after their record-breaking season that has seen them advance just two wins from a first-tier first title in 30 years, but who beats it?

Manchester city

Manchester united

Newcastle

Will Martin Dubravka get your vote?

Steve Bruce's side has worked for long periods of the season, but there have been some brilliant sparks.

Norwich

Norwich could be at the bottom of the Premier League, but many younger and more experienced players have impressed on Daniel Farke's attacking side.

Sheffield United

John Fleck is one of the nominees for Sheffield United

There are plenty of Chris Wilder squad contenders after the Blades' notable return to the big moment, but who gets over it?

Southampton

The Southampton season has been one of two halves when Ralph Hasenhuttl pulled the club out of harm's way after a shaky start to the season. But who helped his revival on the field?

Tottenham

Is Harry Kane the best player for Tottenham this season?

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, it had been a strange season for Tottenham, focused particularly on the loss of Mauricio Pochettino as manager, even with the club in disrepair at the time of his departure.

Jose Mourinho has endured a turbulent period of first place in the short time since taking office in November, dealing with the loss of an apparently endless list of injured key players, while keeping the club with a shot at qualifying in the Champions League with nine games scheduled to stay in season. But who have been the most outstanding players?

Watford

The Watford season was started by Nigel Pearson, but which player has played the biggest role on the field?

West ham

Has Declan Rice been above the rest for West Ham?

Despite West Ham's struggles this season, there have been a selection of players who have stood up and been numbered in their fight against relegation. But who deserves the award?

Wolves

It has been another good season for Nuno Espirito Santo's team as they sit sixth in the Premier League, while their adventure in the Europa League has yet to end. But who has been the best on Wolves' talented team?