Who has one? Who does not? – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML73fba981e68ca70cf9610aadfaa8528411% %MINIFYHTML73fba981e68ca70cf9610aadfaa8528412%

– Stimulus checks that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says will be deposited in Americans' bank accounts "in three weeks,quot; will not be enjoyed by everyone.

This is because the massive $ 2 billion stimulus package, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Safety Act (CARES), excludes some Americans from receiving one-time payments, which are set at $ 1,200 for adults and $ 500 for children, reports Up News Info News.

Here's who won't get a stimulus test:

Children of 17 or 18 years.

Many university students between 19 and 23 years old.

Adults who can be claimed as dependents.

Nonresident aliens (in other words, those without a green card).

Farms

Individuals earning more than $ 99,000 or married couples earning more than $ 198,000.

People who have not filed 2018 and 2019 tax returns.

Who is a "child,quot;?

%MINIFYHTML73fba981e68ca70cf9610aadfaa8528413% %MINIFYHTML73fba981e68ca70cf9610aadfaa8528414%

Older children are excluded because the bill is based on a tax code definition of "child,quot; that states that a "qualifying child … is not 17 years old." In other words, many juniors and seniors and their families will not receive a $ 500 check from the stimulus bill.

%MINIFYHTML73fba981e68ca70cf9610aadfaa8528415% %MINIFYHTML73fba981e68ca70cf9610aadfaa8528416% Stimulus controls: Who gets one? Who does not https://t.co/TQ5kTu24aX pic.twitter.com/QnlTvjG8io – Up News Info News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2020

That may seem profoundly unfair to many older children, especially if their younger siblings qualify. But it also raises questions about whether the stimulus bill should have taken a broader approach, since families with 17 or 18-year-old high school students may have the same expenses for them as a child under 14, for example. .

Adult dependents

The second group of Americans excluded from payments are adults claimed as dependents on other taxpayers' returns. That includes many college students who may be adults under the eyes of the law, but who are still claimed as dependents on their parents' tax returns.

Some young adults and college students expressed frustration at being cut off from stimulus payments on social media, noting that they are also struggling in the economic downturn.

I am a college student whose parents still claim as a dependent. However, I pay my own car and phone insurance, along with my car, gas, and maintenance / life fees. tell me why I DON'T QUALIFY FOR THE CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS PACKAGE. – l or l a (@ Makala49980191) March 29, 2020

Some disabled adults are another group that could be excluded from stimulus payments. That's because the bill excludes "adults who can be claimed as dependents (say, a disabled brother or a frail parent)," Howard Gleckman of the Center for Fiscal Policy said in a post on the stimulus payments. .

Non-resident aliens

"Nonresident aliens,quot; is a "tax term that describes non-US citizens who do not have a green card or who do not reside in the United States for a long enough period of time," according to Gleckman.

High-income farms and households

Assets and trusts are also excluded from receiving stimulus payments. High-income households above a certain threshold also receive payments because the purpose of the bill is to put the money in the hands of low- and moderate-income families.

The key factor is your annual household income, because the package is intended to help low and moderate income families. Individual taxpayers will receive $ 1,200 each if their adjusted gross income is less than $ 75,000, and married households will receive $ 2,400 if their adjusted gross income is less than $ 150,000. (The 2018 adjusted gross income can be found on Line 7 of Form 1040, for example. Visit IRS.gov for more information.)

Those payments will decrease by $ 5 for every $ 100 in income above those levels, and will disappear entirely for some households with higher incomes. People who earn more than $ 99,000 completely withdraw from the stimulus plan. Married couples who earn more than $ 198,000 (and have no children as dependents) are also not eligible for payments.

No tax refund for 2018 or 2019

People who have not filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 may not receive a stimulus payment, although it is not too late to file a 2019 return now, Gleckman noted. (If you have not yet filed your 2019 tax return, the Treasury will use your 2018 returns to calculate your payment.)

"Others who did not file a 2018 or 2019 return would not be eligible for payment, although they could now file a 1040 and still receive a check," he wrote. "Non-filers can include people who were students, people with public assistance or Supplemental Security Income, or even working people whose earnings fell below the standard deduction amount."