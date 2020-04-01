Whiting Petroleum, based in Denver, files for bankruptcy, citing falling oil prices

Whiting Petroleum, based in Denver, said Wednesday that it filed for bankruptcy, citing the sharp drop in oil and gas prices due to the coronavirus pandemic and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Whiting said in a statement that it took steps to increase its cash flow and cut spending when it cut 254 jobs, a third of its workforce, in July 2019.

The company's board of directors decided that filing the Chapter 11 reorganization to negotiate with its creditors would be the best way to go, said Bradley J. Holly, Whiting president, president and CEO.

Whiting listed $ 3.6 billion in debt and $ 7.6 billion in assets in the bankruptcy filing. The company said it will exchange 97% of the new capital of the reorganized company for the cancellation of more than $ 2.2 billion in debt.

Last week, Whiting's board approved about $ 14.6 million in bonuses and incentives for senior executives, including approximately $ 6.4 million for Holly.

Whiting said it has $ 585 million in cash and will continue to operate "in the normal course without material disruption to its vendors, partners or employees."

The company did not respond Wednesday to questions about the layoffs or executive payments.

Problems in the oil and gas industry have led DMC Global Inc. to cut 264 jobs, about a third of its workforce. The Broomfield-based company said Wednesday that the reductions, 97 of which are temporary, are being made due to the sharp decline in oil and gas activity.

"The downsizing of the workforce primarily affected direct full-time, part-time, and temporary job roles in manufacturing and assembly at DynaEnergetics, DMC's petroleum products business," the company said.

Whiting's bankruptcy occurs when the oil and gas industry faces huge price drops. Many companies were working under heavy debt when the sudden and massive slowdown in travel and business happened due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have fallen to around $ 20 a barrel and less.

A price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia that erupted in March when the two were unable to agree on a plan to stabilize prices has thrown more cheap oil on the market, further depressing prices as demand has plummeted.

Bernadette Johnson, vice president of strategic analysis for Enverus, said more oil and gas producers are likely to file for bankruptcy. She said Whiting is the first public oil and gas company to seek a reorganization during the pandemic.

"Some operators are having a hard time finding buyers," said Johnson, who expects oil prices to continue to drop for now.

Whiting is one of the largest operators in the Bakken field of North Dakota. It also operates in Northeast Colorado.

The two major oil and gas producers in Colorado are cutting spending and reducing employee wages and hours due to falling oil prices and demand. Occidental Petroleum, the dominant player in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg basin, said Tuesday that it notified employees of a series of measures, including salary reductions, to deal with "this unprecedented moment."

Noble Energy, the second largest volume producer in the state, said that starting April 6 it will place approximately 30% of its workforce in the United States in part-time or free hours. Workers will continue to receive full health benefits, the company said.

There is a ripple effect when oil and gas companies cut production and spending, said Ryan Smith, senior director of raw materials for East Daley Capital Advisors at Centennial. Intermediate companies, which process, store and ship oil and gas, are affected when an E,amp;P company reorganizes and renegotiates its deals, Smith said.

However, Smith said that as producers shrink, supplies should start to drop and the market should start to balance out.