White Tiger is unmasked as 3-time SuperBowl champion

FOX

The Super 9, made up of singers from groups A, B and C, took the stage with Turtle opening the night with an impressive performance by & # 39; Higher Love & # 39; by Steve Winwood.

Up News Info –

Wednesday, April 1 episode of "The masked singer"He saw the Super 9, made up of singers from group A, B and C, taking the stage. Group A was made up of a kangaroo, white tiger and turtle. Group B had Kitty, Frog and Banana, while group C included Night Angel, Astronaut and rhino

Turtle acted first, singing Steve WinwoodThe "Higher Love". The panelists, Ken jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin thicke Y Jenny McCarthyI assumed he was Drew Lachey, Brian Litrell, Nick Lachey or Chris Evans. After this it was Kangaroo who acted Dixie Chicks"" I'm not ready to make amends. "Guesses included Amber rose, Leann Rimes Y India Arie.

%MINIFYHTMLe97722d16ff11922a10e9a2774b63f7c11% %MINIFYHTMLe97722d16ff11922a10e9a2774b63f7c12%

White Tiger wrapped up Group A's performance. He sang "I'm Too Sexy" by Right said Fred, which led the panelist to think that he was J.J. Watt, Rob Gronkowski or Joe Manganiello.

Kitty opened the performances for Group B. She screamed Celine dion"It all comes back to me now" and the panelists' guesses included Nicole Richie, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Roberts Y Avril Lavigne. Next up was Banana, who sang Lynyrd Skynyrd"Sweet Home Alabama". Among the guesses were Bret Michaels, Brad Paisley Y Billy Ray Cyrus.

Frog, meanwhile, wowed with a performance of "Jump" by Kriss Kross. The guesses were Sisqo, Omarion Y Romeo Miller.

In Group C, Night Angel took the stage to sing Andra Day"Get up". The panelist thought that she could be Tamar braxton, brandy or Tisha Campbell. Later Rhino performed "What a Man Gotta Do" by the Jonas brothers. The panelist threw out the names Vince Gill, Derek Jeter Y Duff mckagan.

For the final presentation of the night, the astronaut sang Rick Astley"I will never give up on you." Guesses for him included David Archuleta, JC Chasez Y Ryan Tedder.

Later it was announced that Rhino, White Tiger and Banana were the three masked singers whose fate was in jeopardy. However, it was White Tiger who was finally sent home. Before that, he revealed his identity and was actually Rob Gronkowski!