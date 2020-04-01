Where is the cast of the community now?

It is more than a decade since we arrived at Greendale Community College.

%MINIFYHTML9adef30a81e6211c16b2b32444a051cc11% %MINIFYHTML9adef30a81e6211c16b2b32444a051cc12%

When Community, Dan HarmonThe growing meta comedy about a group of weirdos at said community college whose study group is rapidly evolving into something like a family, first debuted on NBC on September 17, 2009 as part of the celebrated comedy line of the night. Thursday that included The office, parks and recreation Y 30 rocksIt was not a rating sensation. In fact, in his five seasons on the network, he never finished higher than a season ranked above 96 out of all the series broadcast in any season.

But Community it became a much-loved cult phenomenon that survived the cancellation once, after NBC cut it off, Yahoo! Screen revived him for a sixth season of 13 episodes … whatever Yahoo! Screen went … and presented the world with a handful of new faces destined for greatness (here we are looking at you, Donald glover Y Alison Brie), while also giving a faded comedian a missed opportunity to return. (Ahem, Chevy Chase.)