Where is the cast of the community now?

It is more than a decade since we arrived at Greendale Community College.
When Community, Dan HarmonThe growing meta comedy about a group of weirdos at said community college whose study group is rapidly evolving into something like a family, first debuted on NBC on September 17, 2009 as part of the celebrated comedy line of the night. Thursday that included The office, parks and recreation Y 30 rocksIt was not a rating sensation. In fact, in his five seasons on the network, he never finished higher than a season ranked above 96 out of all the series broadcast in any season.
But Community it became a much-loved cult phenomenon that survived the cancellation once, after NBC cut it off, Yahoo! Screen revived him for a sixth season of 13 episodes … whatever Yahoo! Screen went … and presented the world with a handful of new faces destined for greatness (here we are looking at you, Donald glover Y Alison Brie), while also giving a faded comedian a missed opportunity to return. (Ahem, Chevy Chase.)
Although he never managed to fulfill the six seasons and a prophesied film, he did not fulfill that elusive film, when Community It hit the darkest timeline and was canceled forever, unleashing an impressive collection of talent in the world. In honor of the show's six seasons heading to Netflix to realize their compulsive dreams of social estrangement, let's take a look at each cast member's graduate careers.
Joel McHale
When his time in Greendale came to an end, Joel McHale landed the lead role in the CBS comedy Millennium-skewering The great interior, which debuted in the fall of 2016 and lasted only one season. The former host of Soup then he essentially tried to re-mount that series on Netflix under the title The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale in 2018. One of the few shows on the streaming service that released new episodes weekly (at least initially), lasted just 19 episodes. After special appearances on shows like X files Y Santa Clarita DietMcHale recovered as host of ABC revival of classic game show Card sharks, which premiered in July 2019. A second season is expected later this year. He will then reappear as Starman in the highly anticipated DC Universe series. Star Girl, premiering on The CW in May.
Donald glover
What has not Donald glover done since he left former athlete Troy Barnes halfway Communityfifth season? Released critically acclaimed FX series and Emmy winner Atlanta in 2016, with the third and fourth seasons going into production soon. Continuing to make music under his alter ego Infant gambino, won five Grammys in total, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 2019 for "This Is America." He has successfully ventured into film with roles in Magic Mike XXL, Spider-Man Homecoming, Solo: A Star Wars Story (playing a young Lando Calrissian) and a little thing called The Lion King (voicing Simba in the 2019 record-breaking photorealistic adaptation of the Disney classic). And on the personal side of things, he and his partner Michelle White They have received two children in the world, the first in early 2016 and the second in January 2018.
Alison Brie
Since he said goodbye to his alter ego type A Annie Edison when Community It ended, Alison Brie has appeared in movies like How to be single, the artist of disaster, The charge Y Horse (which she co-wrote), as she continued her voice work on Netflix BoJack Horseman and executive producing the old TV Land comedy Teachers who ran for three seasons. However, his biggest postCommunity concert has been his starring role on Netflix RADIANCE, who launched her third season on the streaming service in August 2019. As an actress-turned-fighter Ruth Wilder, Brie earned Golden Globe, SAG Awards, and Critics' Choice Television Awards nominations for her work. On March 13, 2017, she married her lifelong boyfriend. Dave Franco.
Yvette Nicole Brown
After 99 episodes as mother Shirley Bennett, Yvette Nicole Brown landed a lead role in the CBS 2015 update of The uneven couplestarring Matthew Perry Y Thomas Lennon, which lasted three seasons before being canceled in May 2017. She followed up with a lead role in the 2017 ABC short comedy Mayor, playing the mother of the titular character. Since then, she resorts to Mother like Nora, Christy & # 39; s (Anna Faris) last sponsor, while making regular appearances at AMC Talking dead (He even hosts a 2018 episode of The Walking Dead's subsequent rally while Chris Hardwick was under investigation) and provided voice work for animated shows that included Elena of Avalor, Puppy Dog Pals Y DC Super Hero Girls. Most recently, she appeared in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Lady and the Tramp, available when the new Disney + streaming service launched in November.
Ken jeong
After terrorizing everyone like Ben Chang, Ken jeong landed its own series in 2015 with the launch of Dr ken, a medical comedy that played in the comedian's past life as a licensed physician. Released on ABC, the series lasted two seasons before it was canceled in 2017. It also appeared in films such as Ride Along 2, Crazy Rich Asianns Y Avengers Endgame, provided voice work for BoJack Horseman Y Bob's Burgers, launched a comedy special on Netflix and joined the panel of judges on Fox's big hit The masked singer, currently in its third season. The e! The People & # 39; s Choice Award nominee for the 2019 Comedy Act also joined Brown at Disney & # 39; s The Lady and the Tramp.
Gillian jacobs
Gillian Jacobs has away from Britta's lifeCommunity. She appeared in movies like Party soul Y Ibiza, with Disney + Magic Camp and the Street of fear trilogy along the way, and made special appearances on shows like Angie Tribeca Y At home with Amy Sedaris, but his greatest performance has been the three seasons in which he starred Judd ApatowNetflix drama Love. The show, which co-starred Paul Rust, dropped its last season in March 2018.
Chevy Chase
After colliding with the creator Dan Harmon for much of his four seasons in Community, Chevy Chase landed a pilot order from ABC in 2015 to Hunting, who reunited him with his Holidays franchise co-star Beverly D & # 39; Angelo. The network finally passed the project, but the ancient Griswolds reunited once again for that year. Holidays, a revival of the franchise he saw Ed Helms playing an adult Rusty Griswold attempting an unfortunate family trip of his own. He also appeared in movies. The last movie star Y The last laugh and then you will see him playing in The very excellent Mr. Dundee, Which will launch later this year
Danny Pudi
After finishing his career in Community a movie before Abed Nadir's rally scream of six seasons and a movie, Danny Pudi followed up with special appearances on shows like Angie Tribeca, Better Things Y The guest book, a lead role in the 2017 NBC short comedy set in the DC Universe, Powerlessand a cameo in Star Trek beyond. Since 2017, he has been busy lending his voice to two animated series, Disney Channel & # 39; s. Duck tales reboot (like Huey!) and Netflix Harvey Street Kids, based on characters from the classic Harvey Comics. Since then he has added a leading role in Rob McElhenny & # 39;s Apple TV + comedy Mythical mission to your resume, too.
Jim Rash
Since leaving Dean Pelton, Academy Award winner Jim Rash has made special appearances in shows as varied as Lucifer, curb your enthusiasm and NBC criminally short-lived Great news, while providing voice work on animated shows like DuckTales, The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Y Star Wars Resistance. In 2017, he was also host Beyond stranger things for Netflix, an aftershow released alongside the second season of Strange things. Since he started voicing The Riddler in the DC Universe animated series Harley quinn 2020 saw the launch of the Will Ferrell-Julia Louis-Dreyfus feature film Downhill which he co-directed with Nat Faxon.
Community It is now available to stream on Netflix.
