Life in a Challenge The house has its advantages.

This season's iteration, The challenge: total madness, and his war bunker setup can't resist, signing for the MTV series that started as a way to pit real-world contestants against the Road Rules franchise and has morphed into a must-have soap opera, incorporating casts of More than a dozen different reality shows generally mean sunny weather, a sweet pool setting, and more than a little partying.

%MINIFYHTML610276ba4b436f904f875cf3131882eb11% %MINIFYHTML610276ba4b436f904f875cf3131882eb12%

Compensation: no vacation days. Although there is one day each week free from physical challenges, "there are always cameras," he told E! MTV producer and vice president of series development Dan Caster. News from last year. Because even when they are not competing, they are competing, fishing, strategy and game skill are key to avoiding elimination like athletics and puzzle skill.