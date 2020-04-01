Where are your favorite challenge competitors now?

Life in a Challenge The house has its advantages.
This season's iteration, The challenge: total madness, and his war bunker setup can't resist, signing for the MTV series that started as a way to pit real-world contestants against the Road Rules franchise and has morphed into a must-have soap opera, incorporating casts of More than a dozen different reality shows generally mean sunny weather, a sweet pool setting, and more than a little partying.
Compensation: no vacation days. Although there is one day each week free from physical challenges, "there are always cameras," he told E! MTV producer and vice president of series development Dan Caster. News from last year. Because even when they are not competing, they are competing, fishing, strategy and game skill are key to avoiding elimination like athletics and puzzle skill.
Maybe that's why we feel so empty when they stop appearing on our TV screens on a regular basis.
Because for every Johnny Bananas Y Chris "CT,quot; Tamburello there is a Coral smith who has not slipped on a Challenge shirt since his last appearance in Mexico in The Gauntlet III in 2008. (Although between Veronica PortilloThe recent comeback and nostalgia apparently Backspace 2017Let's say that everything is possible …)
In honor of tonight's premiere of Total madness, we take a gauntlet of our own. Okay, ours involved digging a bit on social media, not fighting in the mud, hitting walls, or using any kind of explosive devices. But still … look at these Challenge great that have decided to stop hanging over the oceans and begin to become a reality.
Trishelle Cannatella
An accessory in the Challenge house from 2003 to 2013, known perhaps as much for his romance with the model Steven hill While her two playoffs win and one final appearance, Cannatella continued her television career with stints in Fear factor, Criminal minds and 2005 small screen film The despised. She played her cards well, made a living as a professional poker player, even ranked third in the 2010 WPT Invitational Tournament, before love brought her back to her home state of Louisiana.
"We had an outdoor ceremony under huge oak trees and lanterns. I was brought in by a horse and carriage and after we said 'Yes,' a jazz band came out to play, and then we had a great fireworks display!" she said TooFab from his 2017 plantation wedding with Louisiana Air National Guard fighter pilot John Heinsz. "It really was like a fairy tale."
Mike Mizanin
Who knew that The Miz would become a wrestling powerhouse? We mean, in addition to the Ohio native himself, who confidently proclaimed to MTV cameras: "The Miz is a character I created. He's basically a wrestling star. And he's ready for the big leagues." Almost 15 years after his Hell II Victoria is a WWE champion with eight intercontinental championships and his own reality show in the USA. USA
Miz and Mrs.–Getting back to new episodes this summer – gives viewers a glimpse of her six-year marriage to fellow wrestler Maryse Ouellet and her daughters: 2 years old Monroe and 6 months old Madison.
Eric Nies
A winner of the years 2004 Battle of the sexes 2, is Real world OG rose to fame as part of the first season cast at a hosting concert on MTV Routine followed by a successful series of Grind exercises. Staying on the mark, he still works in the health and wellness space after spending years experiencing shamanic journeys throughout the night in the Amazon, jumping off cliffs in Fiji, singing with monks in the Himalayas, among other adventures.
Offering guided cleanings and individual or group retreats, the Hawaii-based Doctor of Medicine and Pastoral Medicine promotes his work "as a life, health, nutrition and wellness facilitator, spiritual guide and addiction rehabilitation facilitator for more than one decade "on his website, as well as his induction into the Television Hall of Fame as,quot; one of the & # 39; reality television pioneers & # 39; ".
Ruthie Warden
Although the party lasts Real world: Hawaii alum has not returned to MTV since 2009 The duel II, she completed her IMDB profile with a role in the 2018 movie The Rainbow Bridge Motel plus a lot of behind-the-scenes work as a production assistant. Dedicated to his hard-earned sobriety, the avid Los Angeles-based traveler lectures to educate others about the dangers of substance abuse. And for dedicated fans, she can be found on Cameo offering good wishes and greetings for $ 35 per pop.
Abram Boise
Even before his swan song in 2015 Battle of the bloodlines, the competitor nine times had a TV exit strategy. Two years earlier, the artist teamed up with brother musician Michael Boise to form Soundcolor Studios, a multimedia production space that offers studio time, editing, and illustration services, earning its title as Montana's entertainment business of the year in 2019. The parts of his Instagram profile not dedicated to promoting his construction projects serves as thank you posts for new girlfriend Rachel Missie.
Paula Meronek
That would be Paula Beckert now, thank you, the Real world: Key West The star said goodbye to both her maiden name and her alter ego as Paula Walnuts. Since his last appearance (his tenth!) In 2013 Rivals II, Fan-favorite and two-time champion married Jack Beckert, welcomed his son Atlas, 5 and daughters Athena, 4 and dawn, 13 months, and built a career as an official regional manager for the Power Home Remodeling Group.
Tori Room
With ex husband Brad Fiorenza making a spectacular comeback in 2017 Vendettas–Complete with an on-screen romance –the Rules of the road Two-time winner alum has flirted with the idea of returning to the show that brought them together in 2008. "I think all these parents keep coming back and playing and they have a chance and I firmly believe that women can have it all: a career, solid education , raising babies, making challenges, "said the former queen of the contest, now a specialist in talent acquisition at ULTA Beauty We weekly in 2018
Although she is quite busy working and raising children, Brady, 8 and Persecution, 5, "I need to find out who I am and what is left at the end of the day. The problem with putting your identity on someone else is that they eventually go one way or another. So I want to go back to my roots."
Kenny Santucci
A record holder for the most consecutive final appearances by a man, based in New York Fresh meat Alum has been persona non grata on the MTV series since an incident reported in 2011. Not that he's really asking for a return invitation. "If (the show) was like it used to be, where we had carte blanche to do our own work, then yes, but come back (now) and sit there and be tortured? Why, 60 or 70 great that you have a chance to win ? "posed during a 2017 interview with the No Quitters Podcast.
For now, the still simple "Mr. Beautiful,quot; will be limited to offering FitSpo as master trainer (for Reebok, TechnoGym), ambassador (for Michelob Ultra and FITAID) and creator of Body by Solace.
Evan Starkman
Like his close friend Santucci, the two-time winner has not seen a Challenge Home since 2011. Which is the same as he kept very busy with his company, The Bait Shoppe, an agency he founded to "help creative teams realize their ideas."
Specializing in experimental marketing, his site touts his ability to improve on what brands are already doing: "Sometimes that involves conceptualizing a engagement strategy or running a perfect event. Sometimes that means bringing an idea you already have to life or expand an existing content platform. " After a destination wedding in Mexico in 2016, he and his girlfriend Rachael welcomed a son.
Coral smith
Sure, he made four trips to the final, coming out victorious in 2002. Battle of the seasonsbut what really made that Real world: back to New York A winning star was her sharp tongue and personality vibrant enough to score her concerts as a meeting host and after the show after the end of her six-season career in 2008. Today, she lives in San Francisco with her 6-year-old daughter. years. daughter Charlie and works as an internet-based travel show host and freelance writer.
Katie Cooley (née Doyle)
The bio on her design blog Decor Kate talks about her 4-year-old daughter. Avery, her husband, military vet Cory Cooley, who works in real estate and runs a marketing company, and his job as a finance manager for a media production company near his custom Kentucky home. Not mentioned: his nine Challenge appearances, his reign as the Hell queen and that time she lost her shit Veronica Portillo. Although he does nod to his "point of view, tell him how I see it."
Mark Long
A member of Rules of the road& # 39; inaugural season in 1995, he spent 13 years competing in six seasons, achieving two victories. Although he hung up his handkerchief in favor of a career as an entrepreneur (developing the Pocket Protein supplement) and producer of reality shows in 2012, he said Yahoo Three years later, "I said on my last show that it was over, but like any true sports legend, I've been stung again."
Noting that his contemporaries have called him "the godfather," he continued, "I want all the big dogs on the show. I want the Johnny BananasI want the CTs, I want the Zacks, I want the Weses. No one is out of my reach or out of my goal. … I'm ready. I mean the time is right. I'm physically ready. I'm 6 foot 3 inches, 210 pounds of twisted steel. I'm ready to do this. "
Rachel Robinson
After two wins in seven seasons, the first Rules of the road Outstanding now he's crushing him as much as a master trainer at Barry & # 39; s Bootcamp in Miami as founder of Rachel Fitness, a practice that advocates "not just changing the body, but changing the way you feel inside." It also offers plans that focus on the butt, legs, chest, back and abs and athletic style.
Although his entanglements with Portillo and Aneesa Ferreira In the headlines for the past few seasons, his personal life is pretty settled. They married Gee Beauty co-founder Natalie Gee since 2017, they share 2-year-old twins Jack Y Jesse and 15 months old Ari.
Julie Stoffer
Two years after his fifth and last appearance (in 2006 The Gauntlet 2), the once-protected Mormon girl from Provo, Utah, and the husband of ophthalmologist Spencer Rogers, decided to look for a family and, while sharing on his personal website, Planet Julie, "my illustrious television career came to a bitter but pleasant end. "
After stints in Wisconsin, Europe, and Connecticut (where she earned her degree in health sciences from the University of Connecticut), they settled in California because, as she writes, "there is something on the California coast that simply cannot be found nowhere else,quot;. There he focuses on raising Evelyn10 Westley, 8 and For rest, 3, managing their various homes and, as she puts it, "a handful of hobbies."
Tyler Duckworth
Your experience as a competitive swimmer and versatile star athlete (remember your marathon run in The real world: Key West?) translated to two wins in four seasons for the Minneapolis native. After working as a coach and wellness consultant for the Boston Celtics, the Tufts University graduate works in digital media marketing and strategic partnerships. His current performance has the Los Angeles resident overseeing special events for the Long Beach Museum of Art Foundation.
Susie Meister
Earnings from two seasons, sweets Rules of the road: down below Competitor earned a doctorate in religious studies and stabbed comments in the air. "I wanted to combine my love of television with my academic experience, and I met with several agents who were willing to accept me as a client. I was interested in organizing programs, presenting news programs, and participating in on-air discussion panels," she wrote. in a mid-size piece from 2018. The downside: she was told she had to present herself as strictly conservative, something she couldn't do.
Instead, she and her husband Adam, a British audio mixer she met on The ruins, founded the WAVE Podcast network through which she hosts The Brain Candy Podcast with the friend Challenge vet Sarah Rice.
Sarah Rice
Made with the show since Rivals III companion Johnny Bananas Claimed his entire $ 350,000 prize in 2016, the recent marriage and family therapy graduate is still in the public sphere thanks to Brain Candy, a program designed to connect your left and right brain when talking about pop culture, literature, science and psychology.
Between recordings and his frequent travels, he sells home decor, jewelry, and illustrations on Etsy and engages in hobbies, sharing his podcast bio, which includes "crossword puzzles, organization, and everything & # 39; brujo & # 39;".
