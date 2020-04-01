When humans are protected in place, wild animals will play

Under cover of night, in their feathered, silky, cream-colored coats, they jogged in Llandudno, a coastal town in Wales.
On Thursday night, a herd of Great Orme Kashmiri goats galloped through the desolate streets of the small town in search of food. Some goats were fed from the hedges, others climbed the walls of the building.
"They are very naughty," said Andrew Stuart, a Llandudno resident who saw the goats, in an interview. "They seem a little cautious with humans, they wouldn't pass me at one point and they were very cautious."
Luckily for the goats, there weren't that many humans around.
More than a billion people worldwide stay at home under the guidance of their governments, socially distancing themselves from each other to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 43,000 lives worldwide, including 2,300 in Britain.
With businesses closed and towns and cities emptied, people are glimpsing what animals that generally keep their distance do when left alone.
Great Orme goats ventured further than normal, said Stuart, 31.
Goats live in the Great Orme Country Park in Conwy, Wales. They were a gift from Queen Victoria, from the royal herd, but her descendants are wild animals that roam and feed in the large park.
"They like to go down when it's a little windy," Stuart said. “When they reach the foot of the hills, they don't go much further because there is a busy life in the city. They are known to go down a bit and cause a bit of chaos. "
But with the country under lockdown due to the coronavirus, the goats saw an opportunity to smell their neighboring town and leaped directly at it. In the video that Mr. Stuart shot, you can see the goats running down the middle of a street.
"They were running around town," said Stuart, who called a non-emergency police line. "They are in the city because it is very quiet, because almost nobody is near."
There's hardly anyone outside in San Francisco, either, except the coyotes.
San Francisco residents have been under orders to practice social distancing for two weeks, leaving their homes only to buy food, go to pharmacies, and participate in other essential tasks. The streets have been left to coyotes, who seem to venture further into the city because there are so few cars, according to Deb Campbell, a spokeswoman for San Francisco Animal Care and Control.
"We have had many more sightings of them on the streets," he said. "You are probably wondering where everyone went."
Social distancing has not increased wild animal populations, but it appears to have changed their behavior when searching for new sources of food, said Jim Fredericks, chief entomologist for the National Pest Management Association.
"What we are also seeing is that they are looking for food in places that they did not have before," he said. "The part of the equation that's missing right now is people."
Ever since Louisiana imposed a lockout, prompting restaurants to close, rats in New Orleans have almost certainly wondered where the usual crowds of the French Quarter, and their trash, have gone.
"Animals are opportunistic and feed on trash," said Claudia Riegel, executive director of the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board. "Restaurants are producing a lot of garbage, and right now, a lot of it doesn't exist anymore."
This moment of despair for rodents can become an opportunity for communities trying to control the pest population, as rats are more likely to be lured into traps and baits, Dr. Fredericks said.
Dr. Riegel and her team are taking advantage of that.
"We will never have this opportunity again, when most restaurants and buildings are temporarily closed," he said.
New York City is known for its large population of already cheeky rats, including the notorious Pizza Rat. There has been no change in pest behavior in the city, according to Katy Hansen, a spokeswoman for the New York Animal Care Centers.
"People are not outside leaving food and garbage, so it doesn't attract them," he said.
But there is a chance that in the absence of people and their trash, New York rats will become even more brazen in their search for food, as a macaque gang did in Lopburi, Thailand, last month. Macaques are generally fed by tourists visiting the ancient city, but with an 85 percent drop in tourism, the monkeys became more aggressive in their search for food.
Humans can easily forget that the cities and towns they call home and that they frequently visit are also home to wild animals, such as the Great Orme goats.
"There is not much we can do," Stuart said of getting the goats home. "There is no type of truck in which they can put them to get back on."
"They come back from their free will, or when they get bored."