When humans are protected in place, wild animals will play

Under cover of night, in their feathered, silky, cream-colored coats, they jogged in Llandudno, a coastal town in Wales.

On Thursday night, a herd of Great Orme Kashmiri goats galloped through the desolate streets of the small town in search of food. Some goats were fed from the hedges, others climbed the walls of the building.

"They are very naughty," said Andrew Stuart, a Llandudno resident who saw the goats, in an interview. "They seem a little cautious with humans, they wouldn't pass me at one point and they were very cautious."

Luckily for the goats, there weren't that many humans around.

More than a billion people worldwide stay at home under the guidance of their governments, socially distancing themselves from each other to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 43,000 lives worldwide, including 2,300 in Britain.