WHCA Eliminates One America News Network From Pool Rotation – Deadline

The White House Correspondents Association voted to remove the conservative One America News Network channel from group rotation at President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefings, after his correspondent violated social distancing guidelines.

In a letter to members, the WHCA board wrote that they voted to remove the exit, known for its pro-Trump coverage. They cited a policy, implemented due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, which limits the information room to just 14 correspondents. Journalists are not allowed to stay on the sidelines.

"We did this because a journalist from this outlet twice attended press conferences in violation of this policy," WHCA said. “We do not take this action lightly. This is a matter of public safety. "

The journalist and the outlet were not identified, but other members have complained about the presence of Chanel Rion, their main White House correspondent. OANN has a seat in briefings, but only as part of a POS rotation, and Rion has been around even on the days she wasn't assigned.

Paula Reid, CBS News correspondent at the White House, wrote on Twitter that One America News "is on the rotation for reporters who attend briefings but seem to think they play differently and put security at risk." The Los Angeles Times reported that Rion was asked at a previous meeting to leave, but she declined and said that she was there as a guest of press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Trump has called Rion at briefings and praised the exit for his questions, often softball and, at one point last month, even conspiring against other media outlets. At the press conference on March 19, she asked: “The main left-wing media, including in this room, have joined with the narratives of the Chinese Communist Party, and claim that you are racist for making these claims about the Chinese virus. Is it alarming that the mainstream media actors, just to oppose you, side with foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals, and Latino gangs and cartels, and work right here in the White House with direct access you and your team?