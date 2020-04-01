What RHONY stars really think about new housewife Leah McSweeney

There's a new boss in the Big Apple!

The Real Housewives of New York City welcomes a new housewife when season 12 premieres tomorrow night in Bravo. Get in Leah McSweeney, mother, entrepreneur and creator of the street wear brand for women Married to the Mob.

So what do the Rhony pillars really think of their new co-star? For starters, Housewives OG Luann de Lesseps think "she's great!"

"She is a great addition to the cast," de Lesseps tells E! Exclusive news. "It's not easy putting on her shoes. And I feel like she fit in and fit in. I'm really excited about that because I really like her. She's a mom and a business owner and at the same time, she has a vulnerability to it that I think fans they will really relate to it. "