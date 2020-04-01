What RHONY stars really think about new housewife Leah McSweeney

There's a new boss in the Big Apple!
The Real Housewives of New York City welcomes a new housewife when season 12 premieres tomorrow night in Bravo. Get in Leah McSweeney, mother, entrepreneur and creator of the street wear brand for women Married to the Mob.
So what do the Rhony pillars really think of their new co-star? For starters, Housewives OG Luann de Lesseps think "she's great!"
"She is a great addition to the cast," de Lesseps tells E! Exclusive news. "It's not easy putting on her shoes. And I feel like she fit in and fit in. I'm really excited about that because I really like her. She's a mom and a business owner and at the same time, she has a vulnerability to it that I think fans they will really relate to it. "
"It's also fun having Leah as the new Housewife. She's so much fun." Tinsley Mortimer add.
And it looks like we'll see Tinsley and Leah break loose this season. "It was also like a time in my life when I felt like I wanted to be stronger and wilder and have fun," Mortimer continued. "And then Leah was like a perfect match and a lot of fun to get to know better and she's an amazing girl."
Singer Ramona joked that there was a little "hazing,quot; for the NY Rookie "You know, we give each new girl a difficult time," Singer said. "It is a hazing experience."
The singer adds of McSweeney: "With her I just assumed the role of her surrogate mother and you will see it during this season … You will see when you see how her surrogate mother was and therefore, I held (her) to a different level and to a level superior, that sometimes we run into big ".
But what did McSweeney think about the experience of joining the Rhony to emit?
"Of course, there was a bit like 'Who is this girl?' I think some of them didn't want me to like them, even though I ended up liking them, but at first, you know, everyone says, & # 39; Who is this girl? & # 39; Like, & # 39; What is bringing the group? & # 39; "MsSweeney said to E !. "I mean, there's definitely a little hazing process. And I respect that. Listen, I respect that, but at the same time, I'm not going to let someone you know trample on me."
Watch the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. in Bravo!
